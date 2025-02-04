Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 4, 2025

The Chicago Bulls host the Miami Heat on Tuesday for their first enounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The two teams went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 regular season series.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The Heat-Bulls matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center in Chicago.

The game will be broadcast locally on CHSN and FDSSUN. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (-165) vs Bulls (+144)

Spread: Heat (-3.5) vs Bulls (+3.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o228.5) / -110 (u228.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Preview

The Miami Heat are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 24-23 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 105-103 road victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday with Bam Adebayo leading their victory charge with his double-double performance of 30 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls stand 10th in the East with a 21-29 record. They have won three of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 127-119 road loss against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Nikola Vucevic led their losing effort in the game with his triple-double performance of 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks.

Miami will be without Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, and Dru Smith for the upcoming game while Duncan Robinson is probable to play. The Heat will likely use a starting lineup of Tyler Herro (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Haywood Highsmith (SF), Bam Adebayo (PF) and Kel'el Ware (C).

Meanwhile, Chicago has Talen Horton-Tucker, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith and Dalen Terry listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. The Bulls are expected to start Josh Giddey (PG), Lonzo Ball (SG), Coby White (SF), Ayo Dosunmu (PF) and Nikola Vucevic (C).

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Tyler Herro is expected to record under 24.5 points in the contest. He's averaging 23.8 points this season and has crossed the mark in just two of his last seven outings.

Nikola Vucevic, meanwhile, could record over 19.5 points. He's averaging over the line this season and has also recorded over in four of his last five games.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The contest is expected to be a tight battle between the two teams with the Heat favored to edge out with the win.

