Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips for NBA Play-In Tournament | Apr. 16, 2025

The Miami Heat will try to pull off a win against the Chicago Bulls when it matters most. Bam Adebayo and Co., 0-3 in the regular season when facing the Bulls, hope to break through on Wednesday in a do-or-die game. A victory by the Heat will push them to another winner-take-all showdown with the Atlanta Hawks, which lost 120-95 to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Bulls cannot afford to let their dominance over the Heat slip. Chicago went 6-1 to close the season to host an opening Play-In tournament game, so it cannot waste that opportunity against a familiar foe.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Heat (-105) vs. Bulls (-115)
Odds: Heat (+1.0) vs. Bulls (-1.0)
Total (O/U): Heat (o219.5 -110) vs. Bulls (u219.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls preview
When Jimmy Butler wore the Miami Heat uniform, the team often stepped up when it was necessary. Unfortunately for the Heat, the veteran forward will not walk through the United Center door on Wednesday.
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have been good but have not led the Heat to glory like Butler did. Erik Spoelstra and Heat fans will see if the star duo has what it takes to carry the team.
Over nearly a decade, the Heat have built an overwhelming edge over the Bulls in playoff experience. Adeba and Herro, key components during that stretch, could utilize that to their advantage.
The Chicago Bulls are also roughly in the same predicament as their opponents. Josh Giddey, who has emerged as their most important player, has never led a team to postseason success. Giddey had a key role with the OKC Thunder, but he was part of the supporting cast around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Giddey’s all-around brilliance has been on full display this season. The Bulls need him to sustain his performance or even take it higher to remain unbeaten against the Heat.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups
Heat
PG: Tyler Herro | SG: Alec Burks | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware
Bulls
PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Coby White | SG: Kevin Huerter | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola Vucevic
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls betting tips
Tyler Herro has averaged 24.7 points per game this season against the Bulls, who have limited him to 28.0% efficiency from deep. Miami does not have a ton of options on offense, allowing Herro the green light to be aggressive in looking for his shots. The All-Star guard could eke past his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.
Miami has had Coby White’s number this season, limiting him to 20.3 PPG in three games. The Heat should continue shackling him to prolong their season and prevent him from hitting past his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls prediction
The Miami Heat versus Chicago Bulls showdown is arguably the toughest Play-In tournament game. With the regular season done, the veteran Heat only have their eyes set on winning or go home.
The Bulls are at home, but this version under Billy Donovan is untested, which the Heat could capitalize on. Miami likely lives to fight another day by sending Chicago on vacation.
