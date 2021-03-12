Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two Eastern Conference rivals will lock horns when the blazing Miami Heat head over to the United Center for a 2020-21 NBA showdown against the sluggish Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, have finally hit their stride, winning eight of their last nine games to go over .500 on the season. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have struggled to add wins on a consistent basis, currently occupying the 11th spot in the East with a sub-par 16-19 record this campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET. (Saturday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Miami Heat Preview

With every passing game, the Miami Heat are looking more and more like the elite team that dominated the postseason last year. The Heat enter their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on the back of a two-game winning streak, beating the Orlando Magic 111-103 in their last outing.

Jimmy Butler tonight:



27 points

8 rebounds

11 assists

3 steals

1 block

9/17 FG



Miami with 7 straight wins when Jimmy plays

The Miami Heat are now tied for the fourth spot in the East, along with the Boston Celtics.

Erik Spoelstra's side has shown a lot of promise in their recent stretch and could potentially fare better in the second half of the season. The Miami Heat have all their pieces intact, and that could help them seed higher as they eye another deep playoffs run this year.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is coming off a near triple-double performance in the Miami Heat's win over the Magic, producing 27 points, 11 assists and eight boards in 36 minutes on the floor.

He has been the driving force behind his team's success this season and will need a similar showing against the Chicago Bulls, as the Miami Heat will be without Bam Adebayo (knee) and Avery Bradley (calf).

In 23 games for the Miami Heat this season, Butler has averaged 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and eight assists on 45.8% shooting from the floor.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kezie Okpala, C Kelly Olynyk.

Chicago Bulls Preview

At the start of the season, the Chicago Bulls were looking primed to make it to the playoffs but have slipped down the rankings owing to their inconsistency.

Despite Zach LaVine's breakout season as an All-Star, the Chicago Bulls have not been able to find their groove on most nights. They are coming off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing, a game where Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were missing due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

In some good news for the team, the Chicago Bulls are returning to full strength, as they recently welcomed back Otto Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen to the hardwood. Markkanen, who has missed 13 games this campaign, did well on his return, scoring 23 points with seven threes in the loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has been the undisputed leader of the Chicago Bulls this campaign. But he will need more support from the rest of the cast to give the team a chance to win against the surging Miami Heat.

LaVine is coming off a modest outing, managing 19 points in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers. He will need to pull out all the stops when he faces Jimmy Butler on Friday.

In 35 games for the Chicago Bulls this campaign, LaVine has averaged 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists on a terrific 52% accuracy from the field.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Heat vs Bulls Match Prediction

The rejuvenated Chicago Bulls will look to take advantage of the shorthanded Miami Heat. Lauri Markkanen's brilliant shooting display in his comeback is a positive sign for the Chicago Bulls as they look to capitalize on his shooting prowess.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will rely on Jimmy Butler to lead them from the front, while Tyler Herro sparkles off the bench.

Considering the form the Miami Heat are in, they are the favorites in this game. Nevertheless, an enticing game could beckon between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Where to watch Heat vs Bulls?

The game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls will be telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Florida and Sun. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.