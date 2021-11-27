Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the Miami Heat at the United Center on November 27th.

The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 113-101 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, falling to a 12-7 record on the season.

The Chicago Bulls on the other hand, are coming off a 123-88 win against the Orlando Magic. With the win, they are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, November 27th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 28th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

Miami Heat Preview

Lowry #7 and Herro of the Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Although they are coming off a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Heat have one of the strongest rosters.

Led by the trio of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat have also enjoyed the performance of Tyler Herro coming off the bench. Herro has been one of their most efficient scorers this season as he seems to have overcome his sophomore slump.

Heading into this game after a three-day break, the Miami Heat should be well rested and raring to redeem themselves after their loss to Minnesota.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler brings the ball up for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's key player in this matchup against the Chicago Bulls will be Jimmy Butler. As the leader and embodiment of the team's identity, Butler being able to establish himself in this marquee matchup will be key for the team.

Butler is one of the hardest working players in the league. As one of the best two-way players in the game, Butler's role on the team is quite significant.

Functioning as their go-to scorer and facilitator, Jimmy Butler's ability to get his teammates involved will be a key factor for the Miami Heat.

Coming off a soft performance of 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Timberwolves, Butler's high usage rate in the back-to-back could be to blame. However, with enough rest ahead of the game, Butler could emerge as one of the best performers for the Heat.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Chicago Bulls Preview

Ayo Dosunmu finishes a dunk at the Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets game

After their win against the Orlando Magic on Friday, the Chicago Bulls are 12-7 on the season. This places them at 2nd in the East, but only half a game ahead of the Miami Heat.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Featuring a high octane offense led by Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have also seen DeMar DeRozan perform at an All-Star level.

DeMar DeRozan: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Coby White: 20 PTS, 4 REB

Nikola Vucevic: 16 PTS, 8 REB

With the return of Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls' big man led the offensive charge. Although the Chicago Bulls lost to Houston in the game, Vucevic's return to the lineup gives the Bulls a much-needed presence inside.

With the consistent scoring of Zach LaVine and DeRozan, the Bulls managed to overcome their third quarter woes in this game against the Orlando Magic. They will look to return to winning ways as they return home to Chicago.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic scans the floor to make a play

Nikola Vucevic will be the Chicago Bulls' key player in the matchup against the Miami Heat. After making his return from COVID-19 recovery, the Bulls have added a key piece back into their lineup.

Returning home to play against his former team, Nikola Vucevic still hasn't been able to establish himself as a solid presence on the inside. Playing 29 minutes in Friday's matchup, Vucevic recorded 16 points and eight rebounds for the game.

The game against the Heat is the perfect opportunity for the Bulls big man to establish himself. As the Chicago Bulls return home from their two-game road trip, a positional matchup against Bam Adebayo gives Vucevic a slight advantage.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - JaVonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Heat vs Bulls Match Predictions

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game will be an interesting matchup to watch. With two of the best teams in the East going head-to-head, the game is also difficult to forecast.

While the Chicago Bulls have home court advantage, a back-to-back matchup against the Miami Heat is a tall order for any side. However, with the Miami Heat's relatively poor shooting from the outside this month, they might struggle to establish a solid rhythm.

Should Chicago manage to overcome their third quarter woes, they should come away with the win in this game.

Where to watch Heat vs Bulls game?

The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 670 The Score / TUDN and Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

