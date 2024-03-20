Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Miami Heat visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third head-to-head matchup between the two teams, having split it. It's also included in the NBA's eight-game slate.

The Heat, 37-31, are eighth in the East and second in the Southwest Division, coming off a 98-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. That snapped their two-game winning streak, and they have gone 2-5 in their last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, 43-25, are third in the East and second in the Central Divison, coming off a 108-103 win over the Indiana Pacers. They have split their last two games and have gone 2-3 in their last five.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Miami Heat injury report for Mar. 20

The Heat have listed six players on their injury report: Kevin Love (heel), Duncan Robinson (back), Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are out, while Jimmy Butler (foot) and Nikola Jovic (hamstring) are questionable.

What happened to Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro?

Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 30 points to become the fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career 3-pointers. He did son in the first leg of a road back-to-back on Sunday in Detroit but struggled with a lingering back issue the next day.

Despite having missed only five games due to injuries this season, Robinson visibly struggled with his back on Monday. His discomfort was palpable, as he concluded the game with a mere three points, shooting 1-of-5 from the field and 0-of-1 from the 3-point range before being forced to leave prematurely.

Herro, the Miami Heat's second-leading scorer, has faced a challenging season marked by injury setbacks, restricting his participation to just 36 games, limiting his on-court contributions.

His most recent setback, a bout of right foot tendinitis, has kept him sidelined since Feb. 23. His last appearance was against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he aggravated his knee injury.

As he endeavored to navigate through tight defensive pressure while advancing up the court, he encountered a slip, causing his left knee to hyperextend as he relinquished possession of the ball.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Mar. 20

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed five players on their injury report: Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (nose), Evan Mobley (ankle), Max Strus (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Due to a fractured nose, Donovan Mitchell will be absent from Wednesday's game. Playing the Houston Rockets, the injury occurred when he received a blow to the face during a collision beneath the basket in the third quarter.

Remarkably, despite the setback, Mitchell returned to the game, ending the evening with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.