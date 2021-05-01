Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In their third meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to end their five-game skid and prevent a clean sweep against the Miami Heat this season. With the fourth to seventh-placed teams separated by only two games, the Miami Heat have all to play for as they look for a favorable playoff seeding.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

Miami Heat

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are missing only two key players - Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo for this game. Herro has been in red-hot from beyond the arc, but he'll not feature in this game because of right-foot soreness.

Meanwhile, the newly acquired Victor Oladipo will watch this game from the sidelines because of soreness in his right knee.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The list of injured players continues to grow as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Darius Garland early in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards. The point guard drove to the rim but twisted his ankle after landing awkwardly. He subsequently hobbled off to the locker room and did not play the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers star Larry Nance Jr. will be unavailable due to a fracture in his thumb. Dylan Windler is out with a right ankle fracture, while Lamar Stevens and Isaiah Hartenstein will not feature due to a head concussion.

Mathew Dellavedova is sidelined with a neck injury, while Taurean Prince is unavailable for selection because of a left ankle injury.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineup

Miami Heat

Most of the Miami Heat starters are healthy, which means they might field the same starting five that featured against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kendrick Nunn could be entrusted with bringing the ball up the court yet again, with Duncan Robinson to assist him at the backcourt. Both guards registered 26 points and nine assists in the win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler will look to have another incredible outing, as he is coming off a 29-point, 8-rebound, 6-assist performance against the San Antonio Spurs. He will likely partner Trevor Ariza in the frontcourt.

Bam Adebayo should get another start for the Miami Heat. The defensive-minded big man was not afraid to put up points in his last game, recording 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton’s last 8 games:



30 PTS - 4 REB - 53% FG

29 PTS - 5 AST - 50% FG

27 PTS - 4 AST - 53% FG

22 PTS - 5 AST - 41% FG

26 PTS - 3 AST - 65% FG

24 PTS - 3 AST - 47% FG

20 PTS - 3 REB - 44% FG

26 PTS - 6 REB - 46% FG



8 straight games with 20+ PTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4TTWmnCIo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 16, 2021

There could be changes in the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup, as their lead point guard was helped off the court on Friday. Collin Sexton, who has just returned from a three-game absence due to a concussion, is expected to start in the point guard role. He will likely partner Isaac Okoro in the backcourt.

Kevin Love might be required to fill the small forward position. Dean Wade is expected to make his 14th start of the season. Jarrett Allen could be the preferred center to battle against Bam Adebayo.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Kevin Love | Power Forward - Dean Wade | Center - Jarrett Allen.