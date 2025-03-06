  • home icon
  • Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (March 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score (March 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 06, 2025 01:02 GMT
The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers was one of the most interesting games on the March 5 NBA slate. Both teams came off wins (Miami 106-90 against Washington and Cleveland 139-117 against Chicago), with the Cavs set to clinch a playoff berth at Rocket Arena.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Kevin Love420000
Bam Adebayo1012000
Davion Mitchell412000
Alec Burks311000
Terry Rozier010001
Duncan Robinson600000
Haywood Highsmith400100
Kyle Anderson142000
Pelle Larsson000000
also-read-trending Trending

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Evan Mobley840001
Jarrett Allen020000
Darius Garland613000
Donovan Mitchell823000
Max Strus311000
Dean Wade000000
De'Andre Hunter610000
Ty Jerome421001
Sam Merrill310000
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game summary

The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers started with the home team trying to assert its dominance from the start. Bam Adebayo responded with seven points early in the game, but the Cavs called a timeout at 5:53. The rest of the period saw both teams exchange blows. Cleveland took the first quarter 36-32.

