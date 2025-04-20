Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips for April 20 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 1

The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs continues on Sunday, with four games on the schedule, including the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. The Heat are looking to maintain their momentum and earn an upset win over the Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Arena.

Miami won two tough road games in Chicago and Atlanta to qualify for the playoffs via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Cleveland, on the other hand, had the best record in the Eastern Conference. They had a week's worth of rest in preparation for a potential championship run.

Fans can watch Game 1 between the Heat and Cavs on TNT. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass in selected countries. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Heat (+525) vs. Cavaliers (-750)

Spread: Heat +12.5 (-108) vs. Cavaliers -12.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Heat o215.5 (-109) vs. Cavaliers u215.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the season series 2-1 against the Miami Heat. It was the Cavs' second regular-season series win over Miami since the 2019-20 season. However, the Heat have dominated Cleveland in their all-time head-to-head matchup, 80-53.

This year's first-round series is the first time the Cavs and Heat have faced each other in the playoffs. The main matchup of the series will be Tyler Herro vs. Donovan Mitchell. Herro has been playing great since the final two weeks of the season, while Mitchell hasn't suited up since April 6.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Heat

G - Tyler Herro | G - Alec Burks | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Bam Adebayo | C - Kel'el Ware

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go UNDER (-128) against the Heat, but he's also one of the best playoff performers in the NBA. His career playoff scoring average is 28.1 points per game. Bet on Mitchell to go OVER (-104)

Tyler Herro is favored to go OVER (-132) 22.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Herro to hit the mark since he has scored 23 points or more three times in his last four games.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The Heat are the heavy underdogs against the Cavaliers heading into Game 1 of their Round 1 matchup. Miami has some momentum on its side after beating the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but the Cavs are the top seed for a reason.

The prediction is a win for the Cavaliers, with the Heat covering the spread and the total going OVER 215.5 points.

