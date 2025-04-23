Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 23 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Miami Heat get another shot at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami kept within striking distance of the home team on Sunday before Ty Jerome’s fourth-quarter explosion pushed the Cavaliers to a 121-100 win. The Heat look to overcome the hump against the heavy favorites in the rematch.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers want to maintain their dominance over the Heat. They will be hoping for another explosion from their backup guard or get more contributions from De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley. Cleveland knows it can’t afford to overlook the visiting team, which proved resilient despite the Game 1 loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Heat (+500) vs. Cavaliers (-700)

Odds: Heat (+12.0) vs. Cavaliers (-12.0)

Total (O/U): Heat (o212.0 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u212.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

Ad

For three quarters in Game 1, the Miami Heat hung around against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins kept the No. 8 seeded team within striking distance until Ty Jerome’s explosion. To get over the hump, they need Davion Mitchell to be more effective defensively and Kel’el Ware to get his bearings.

Mitchell had a solid game on offense, finishing the game with 18 points and nine assists. It was on defense, which was supposedly his strength, where he struggled. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome took turns in carving the Heat perimeter defense for 85 points combined.

Ad

Mitchell was not the only Heat guard at fault, but he was a big culprit in Cleveland’s onslaught from outside. If Miami’s backcourt can slow down its counterparts, the Heat might have a chance to pull off an upset.

Meanwhile, Ware struggled on both ends. He finished the game with two points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes. The rookie must regain his form that made him become a staple in the starting lineup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups

Heat

PG: Tyler Herro | SG: Alec Burks | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SG: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

The Heat don’t have a natural matchup for Donovan Mitchell. He is too strong for Tyler Herro and too fast for Alec Burks. Erik Spoelstra used Davion Mitchell on him and it hardly mattered. Spida could have another big scoring night and top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Ty Jerome’s confidence has to be sky-high after a sizzling playoff debut in Game 1. Kenny Atkinson will likely keep going to him, making it likely for the backup guard to blow past his 10.5 (O/U) points prop.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not have their usual well-balanced attack in beating the Miami Heat in Game 1. De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley are not likely to be as bad again in the rematch. Cleveland’s juggernaut offense could re-awaken and blast the Heat past the -12.0 spread to win Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.