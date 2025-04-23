Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 23 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Miami Heat get another shot at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami kept within striking distance of the home team on Sunday before Ty Jerome’s fourth-quarter explosion pushed the Cavaliers to a 121-100 win. The Heat look to overcome the hump against the heavy favorites in the rematch.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers want to maintain their dominance over the Heat. They will be hoping for another explosion from their backup guard or get more contributions from De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley. Cleveland knows it can’t afford to overlook the visiting team, which proved resilient despite the Game 1 loss.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Heat (+500) vs. Cavaliers (-700)
Odds: Heat (+12.0) vs. Cavaliers (-12.0)
Total (O/U): Heat (o212.0 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u212.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview
For three quarters in Game 1, the Miami Heat hung around against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins kept the No. 8 seeded team within striking distance until Ty Jerome’s explosion. To get over the hump, they need Davion Mitchell to be more effective defensively and Kel’el Ware to get his bearings.
Mitchell had a solid game on offense, finishing the game with 18 points and nine assists. It was on defense, which was supposedly his strength, where he struggled. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome took turns in carving the Heat perimeter defense for 85 points combined.
Mitchell was not the only Heat guard at fault, but he was a big culprit in Cleveland’s onslaught from outside. If Miami’s backcourt can slow down its counterparts, the Heat might have a chance to pull off an upset.
Meanwhile, Ware struggled on both ends. He finished the game with two points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes. The rookie must regain his form that made him become a staple in the starting lineup.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups
Heat
PG: Tyler Herro | SG: Alec Burks | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware
Cavaliers
PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SG: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips
The Heat don’t have a natural matchup for Donovan Mitchell. He is too strong for Tyler Herro and too fast for Alec Burks. Erik Spoelstra used Davion Mitchell on him and it hardly mattered. Spida could have another big scoring night and top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.
Ty Jerome’s confidence has to be sky-high after a sizzling playoff debut in Game 1. Kenny Atkinson will likely keep going to him, making it likely for the backup guard to blow past his 10.5 (O/U) points prop.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not have their usual well-balanced attack in beating the Miami Heat in Game 1. De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley are not likely to be as bad again in the rematch. Cleveland’s juggernaut offense could re-awaken and blast the Heat past the -12.0 spread to win Game 2.
