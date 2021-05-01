Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Match Preview - May 1st, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The Miami Heat will look to continue with their winning ways when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse tonight.

The Miami Heat have a 2-0 advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers concerning the season series between the two sides. They last met in the first week of April, previously when the Heat beat the Cavaliers 115-101 in the reverse fixture.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 1st; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday 2nd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been quite inconsistent of late, winning just two of their last four games. They have an opportunity to finish the regular season seeded sixth or better as they are just two games behind the fourth-seeded Knicks and half-a-game behind the Hawks and Celtics, who are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively.

Advertisement

The Miami Heat will have to win regularly, though, to achieve a better seeding, which would guarantee them direct qualification to the playoffs instead of playing in the play-in tournament.

They beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 in their last outing. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo once again shone for the side with 29 and 21 points, respectively. It wasn't an easy win, however, as the Heat were trailing by seven points late in the third quarter and had to rally back to avoid a back-to-back series sweep against the Spurs.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler has been the best player for the Miami Heat, delivering on both ends of the floor. He is the team leader in points (21.7), assists (7.2), and steals per contest (2.1), so far this season. Butler is expected to lead the team offensively as usual, but he will likely also be tasked with guarding the likes of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton for the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers' young backcourt stars are their offensive anchors, limiting them would ensure the Miami Heat do not miss the opportunity to beat a side that is not in playoff contention.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a much healthier squad in recent weeks but haven't been able to capitalize on it. They have managed to win just three of their last 11 games and are on a five-game skid heading into this contest.

The 2016 NBA champions have struggled massively overall and haven't clicked on offense or defense during their poor run. In their last outing, they lost to the Washington Wizards 93-122. Collin Sexton waged a lone war on the offensive end, scoring 22 points on the night, but the rest of his teammates struggled on the night, as the team shot just 41.5% from the field.

New opportunity tomorrow. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 1, 2021

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers also committed 24 turnovers, which played a huge role in them losing their fifth game on the bounce.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action

Jarrett Allen seems to have rediscovered his mojo of late. He started his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in great fashion but cooled down drastically once the Cavaliers started to stutter mid-season. He is averaging 17.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest in his last five appearances.

The Cavs will need him to carry this solid form into the game. He will be up against Bam Adebayo, who has come up big on both ends of the floor for the Miami Heat this season. The outcome of Allen's matchup could play a key role in the way this game plays out.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Darius Garland l Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton l Small Forward - Isaac Okoro l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen.

Heat vs Cavaliers Prediction

Advertisement

The Miami Heat appear to be in better form compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be the favorites to win this tie. Additionally, this Heat have winning momentum on their side as well, which could prove to be a key aspect concerning the outcome of the game.

Where to watch the Heat vs Cavaliers game?

The game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Sun. International viewers can stream the game via NBA League Pass.