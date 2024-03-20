Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the eight games on the NBA for Wednesday night. Tip off is schedulded for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired locally and on League Pass.

This matchup will be the third of four meetings between these teams. Miami took the first game in a blowout (129-96), with Cleveland winning the most recent matchup by a final score of 111-99.

With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, the Cavs and Heat are both fighting for playoff position. The Cavaliers are currently in third place with a 43-25 record. As for Miami, they sit in eighth place at 37-31.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Miami Heat injury report for March 20

Looking at the injury report, the Miami Heat could be heavily depleted for their matchup with the Cavaliers. All three members of their big three are listed. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both questionable, while Tyler Herro has already been ruled out.

Other key names on the injury report for the Heat include Kevin Love (Out), Duncan Robinson (Out), Josh Richardson (Out) and Nikola Jovic (Questionable).

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 20

Similar to the Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also without a handful of their key players. They'll be down three starters Wednesday night as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus have all been ruled out. Role players Ty Jerome and Dean Wade have also been scratched from this matchup.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart March 20

Due to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both being questionable, there is no telling what the Heat's starting lineup could look like Wednesday. In their last game, Erik Spoelstra went with a unit of Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Adebayo.

Here is a current look at Miami's depth chart as the regular season comes to an end:

PG Terry Rozier Patty Mills Delon Wright Alondes Williams SG Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler Jaime Jaquez Jr Haywood Highsmith PF Nikola Jovic Caleb Martin C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart March 20

Since they've been dealing with the same injuries, the Cavaliers are likely to stick with their recent starting five against the Heat. That being the five-man unit of Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang and Jarrett Allen.

Here is an updated look at the Cavs' depth chart to finish out the year:

PG Darius Garland Craig Porter Ty Jerome SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro Marcus Morris St. PF Evan Mobley Georges Niang Dean Wade C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Damian Jones

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers key matchups

Due to all the injuries to both sides, there aren't many matchups to zero in on in Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers. That said, if Bam Adebayo does suit up, it will be a battle of two phyiscal centers.

Adebayo and Jarrett Allen are two athletic big men who like to do damage on the glass. If both are in the lineup, it will certainly be the most notable matchup of the evening.