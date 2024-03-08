Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments of game (March 7)

In their first encounter of the season on Thursday, the Miami Heat, riding a wave of momentum with a 5-1 record post the All-Star break, aimed to notch up a victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite Tyler Herro's absence, Miami was bolstered by the participation of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic of the Mavericks made his presence felt early, accumulating 10 points, along with two rebounds and assists each, in the first 12 minutes. Kyrie Irving closely followed with seven points.

However, Duncan Robinson emerged as a pivotal figure for Miami, leading it to an initial 36-28 advantage by shooting a flawless 4-for-4, including perfect accuracy from beyond the arc with three 3-pointers. Terry Rozier supported Robinson’s sharpshooting with seven points from 3-for-4 shooting.

Contributions also came from Caleb Martin and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who added eight points each, energizing the Heat with their vigorous play on both ends of the court. This collective effort enabled Miami to secure a 58-54 lead by halftime.

Top five moments of Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks

Here's a closer look at the highly anticipated marquee matchup between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks:

#5 Duncan Robinson perfect from the distance

With Tyler Herro sidelined, Duncan Robinson has stepped up, utilizing his playtime to bolster the Miami Heat's long-range shooting capabilities, an essential component in spreading the defense.

His performance has been particularly notable for his precision from the 3-point line. In a standout moment, Robinson sank a remarkable corner 3-pointer.

The sequence was initiated by Bam Adebayo's pass to Caleb Martin beneath the basket. Martin, eschewing a congested paint, dribbled out only to locate Robinson positioned in the left corner.

#4 Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler with back-to-back dunks

In a dazzling display of teamwork, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler showcased their on-court chemistry.

Rozier executed a stunning crossover on Luka Doncic on the right wing, drawing the defense in and prompting a shift for help. However, it was Adebayo’s perfectly timed slip and roll to the basket that culminated in a spectacular dunk off a lob pass.

Following that, Adebayo, positioned at the top of the key, expertly spotted Butler making a stealthy cut behind an unsuspecting Doncic.

Butler emphatically sealed the play with a two-handed dunk, punctuating their coordinated effort with style.

#3 Luka Doncic throws impeccable pass, faking the defense

Luka Doncic delivered a formidable performance in the third quarter, capturing significant attention with his remarkable shot-making abilities.

Doubling him proved challenging for the Heat due to his exceptional playmaking skills that penalize defenses. After receiving a handoff from Dante Exum beyond the arc, Doncic faced immediate pressure as the defense attempted to close in.

Nikola Jovic and Terry Rozier moved to contest, but the Slovenian All-Star coolly found a teammate with a precise pass.

The Mavericks rookie was left unguarded beneath the rim, executing an open dunk that left the Heat defense immobilized.

#2 Luka Doncic with an unbelievable 3-pointer

With the clock winding down to just two seconds, Doncic, stationed on the right wing, found himself trapped, with no space to maneuver and two Heat defenders closing in.

In a moment of sheer brilliance, he executed an unbelievable fadeaway three-pointer, propelling the Mavericks to a one-point lead.

#1 Kyrie Irving hits dagger 3-pointer from the corner

Following a turnover caused by stepping out of bounds, Kyrie Irving delivered the night's most critical shot, extending the Mavericks' lead to five points.

Positioned in the left corner, Irving launched the ball, swishing it through the net despite Caleb Martin's valiant leap to block the attempt.

The Mavericks pulled through and win their season’s inaugural matchup with the Heat, prevailing 114-108, giving the Heat their second loss following the All-Star break.