Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. Both teams come into this encounter on the back of impressive wins in their previous games.

The Miami Heat have been nothing short of impressive during the 2021-22 season. Their last match was yet another stellar win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, as he scored 27 points to help the team secure a 129-103 win on the night. Butler will be looking to continue his brilliant start to the season by producing another big night against the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks overcame a staunch challenge laid by the Sacramento Kings in their last game. Luka Doncic secured a double-double and paved the way for a 105-99 win on the night. The Mavs will be hoping for another big performance when they take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat with his Olympic medal.

The Miami Heat have listed their star center, Bam Adebayo, as questionable for this game against the Mavericks. Marcus Garrett has been ruled out due to G-League commitments. The other Heat players that have been listed as "out" for this game are Max Strus and Victor Oladipo.

Player Name Status Reason Bam Adebayo Questionable Left Knee Bruise Marcus Garrett Out G-League [Two-way] Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee recovery Max Strus Out Left Knee Sprain

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

A snap from the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled Maxi Kleber out for this encounter. Kristaps Porzingis' status has been reported as questionable for the clash against the Miami Heat.

Player Name Status Reason Maxi Kleber Out Lower Back Tightness Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Low Back Tightness

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had immense success with the starting lineup they have adopted this season. Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson have been impressive on the backcourt. Tyler Herro, coming off the bench, has also done wonders for the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker have helped the team stay strong on the defensive end. Butler has also been able to produce great scoring performances. If Bam Adebayo does not start the game, Dewayne Dedmon could take his place as the center of the team.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has shown glimpses of his brilliance this season. He will look to continue elevating his game when the team takes on the Heat on Tuesday.

Doncic will share the backcourt alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. in this encounter. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith will take positions on the frontcourt. Dwight Powell will keep his position as the starting center for the Mavs in this game.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Dewayne Dedmon.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Reggie Bullock | Center - Dwight Powell.

