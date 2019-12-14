Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th December 2019

Dallas Mavericks will face a stern test when they welcome Miami Heat to the American Airlines Center

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Saturday, 14th December 2019 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game results

Miami Heat (18-7): 110-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (13th December, Friday)

Dallas Mavericks (17-7): 122-111 victory against the Detroit Pistons (12th December, Thursday)

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat have been one of the surprise packages of the season thus far and occupy the third spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Heat have had solid all-round contributions from their rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among others, while new acquisition Jimmy Butler has also displayed his ability to take over games down the stretch and deliver wins for his side.

Miami had a nice three-game win streak snapped last time around by the Los Angeles Lakers and they will be keen to get back to winning ways when they travel to Dallas to take on the surging Mavericks.

The Heat are 7-6 on the road and will face an uphill task against the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has made a bright start to his Miami career

Jimmy Butler's enjoyed a bright start to his career in Miami. The former Bulls star is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season and is coming off a positive showing against the Lakers where he poured in a team-high 23 points.

Butler also provides a spark on the defensive end of the floor and will play a key role in trying to contain a freewheeling Mavericks offense.

Heat predicted lineup

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have shrugged off a disappointing 2018/19 campaign in fine fashion. Led by 2019 Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, the Mavs have raced off to a 17-7 start to the season, which has propelled them to the third spot in the West.

Dallas have caught fire after a sluggish start to the season and have won 11 of their last 13 encounters.

The Mavericks boast the league's best offensive rating and enter their clash against Miami on the back of a comfortable road win against the Detroit Pistons.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Doncic has been unstoppable this season

After a stellar rookie campaign, Luka Doncic has elevated his game to a whole new level this season.

Doncic is averaging a whopping 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game and is in the running for MVP honors.

His ability to drive to the rim and also step back and launch from deep have meant he has been virtually unguardable all season.

However, the Heat have one of the better defenses in the league and it will be interesting to see how Doncic fares in this contest.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Heat vs Mavericks Match Prediction

This is a battle between two of the league's top teams, which makes it quite hard to call. The Mavericks boast the league's most potent offense led by Doncic, while the Heat's team effort on defense has stifled the likes of the Rockets, Suns and Raptors in previous games.

However, considering this will be the second game of a back-to-back for Miami, fatigue could come into play and the Mavericks should have enough in the tank to ease past them.

Where to Watch Heat vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Sun from 8:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.