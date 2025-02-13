Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Miami Heat are on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday before the league goes into the All-Star break. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-27 record, while Dallas is in the same position in the West with a 29-26 record.

The Heat must still be reeling from a 115-101 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Miami led by 10 points (93-83) after the end of the third quarter, but the Thunder won the final quarter 32-8, including a 24-0 run to open the period, to get the win.

Bam Adebayo led Miami in both scoring and rebounding with 27 points and 15 rebounds, respectively. Newly acquired Andrew Wiggins had 13 points, while Tyler Herro had 14 points.

Miami has lost three straight games and is just 4-6 over the past 10. It has a 12-16 losing record on the road, which doesn’t bode well for Thursday’s game.

Dallas, meanwhile, got away with a 111-107 win against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday despite being severely shorthanded because of injuries. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 42 points, while Klay Thompson and Max Christie had 17 points each.

The two teams have met each other on 76 occasions in the regular season, with Miami having a slight 39-37 lead. They last met on New Year’s Eve, when the Heat eked out a 123-118 OT win, with former player Jimmy Butler leading the charge with 33 points. Irving had 27 points for the Mavs.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports

Heat injury report for Feb. 13

The Heat will be without Kevin Love (personal), Dru Smith (left Achilles tear), Duncan Robinson (illness) and Terry Rozier (illness).

Mavericks injury report for Feb. 13

The Mavs are also down badly due to injuries to key players. Anthony Davis, who played just one game with his new team, is expected to be sidelined for a month with a groin injury.

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (hip), Dwight Powell (hip), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Dante Exum (Achilles) are out as well.

Here’s a look at the Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 13.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Alec Burks SG Davion Mitchell Alec Burks Jaime Jaquez Jr. SF Andrew Wiggins Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith PF Bam Adebayo Nikola Jovic Kyle Anderson C Kel'el Ware Bam Adebayo Nikola Jovic

Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kyrie Irving Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy SG Max Christie Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy SF Klay Thompson Naji Marshall Max Christie PF Olivier-Maxence Prosper Naji Marshall Kessler Edwards C Kessler Edwards Kylor Kelley Naji Marshall

Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks?

The Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The contest will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and KFAA/WFAA. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

