Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 13, 2025

The Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday before the All-Star break. Miami is eighth in the East with a 25-27 record, while Dallas is eighth in the West with a 29-26 record.

The two teams have played each other 76 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 39-37 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. The last they met on Nov. 24, when Miami got a 123-118 OT win behind former Heat star Jimmy Butler’s 33 points. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 27 points.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 13, at American Airlines Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KFAA/WFAA and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (-125) vs. Mavericks (+105)

Spread: Heat (-2) vs. Mavericks (+2)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o221.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Heat are coming off of a back-breaking 115-101 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Miami led 93-83 after the end of the third quarter, but the Thunder went on a 24-0 run to start the final quarter. OKC won the quarter 32-8. Miami went 3-of-18 shooting in the final period, including 2 of 10 from the 3-point line.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with a double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds. Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins had 14, 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Mavs, on the other hand, are coming off of a 111-107 win against the Golden State Warriors on the same day. Kyrie Irving was at his prolific best with 42 points and seven rebounds. Klay Thompson and Max Christie had 17 points each.

Despite being shorthanded, Dallas took care of Golden State to get a crucial win ahead of the All-Star break.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Bam Adebayo’s points total is set at 18.5. After a great game against the Thunder, expect Adebayo to keep his good form going against the Mavericks who are really short on the center position right now.

Kyrie Irving’s points total is set at 25.5, a mark the oddsmakers favor him to cross. We expect the same as he should have a heavy offensive load. Bet on the over.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Heat to get a win on the road. While they must be deflated after Wednesday’s loss to the Thunder, they have the better team heading into Thursday’s game. We expect Miami to get a win. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 221.5 points.

