Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2024

The Miami Heat visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their season series and is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Heat (35-26) are sixth in the East, coming off a 118-110 win over the second-worst-ranked team in the East, the Detroit Pistons, at home on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler ended with a game-high 26 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals on 7/13 shooting, including 1/3 from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, 34-28, are eighth in the West, coming off a 137-120 loss against the Indiana Pacers at home on Tuesday. Luka Doncic ended the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on 15/30 shooting and 4/13 from beyond the arc.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee clash between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks will be aired nationally on TNT with Bally Sports SW-DAL for local coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Heat +5 vs. Mavs -4.5

Moneyline: Heat +166 vs. Mavs -189

Total over and under: Heat O 228.5 vs. Mavs U 230

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Miami Heat are currently among the top performers in the Eastern Conference, securing victories in seven of their last eight matchups. Their sole defeat during this run was handed to them by the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

The team has notably surpassed expectations, achieving underdog victories against formidable teams such as Milwaukee, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Sacramento.

Jimmy Butler is spearheading the Miami Heat's scoring efforts, averaging 21.9 points per game, and also leads in assists from the small forward position with an average of 4.8 per game.

Butler has been in exceptional form recently, scoring 20 points or more in each of his last five appearances, highlighted by a 37-point performance in a victory over Utah.

Tyler Herro, the team's second-highest scorer, has been sidelined for the past few games due to a knee injury.

The Miami Heat currently rank 20th in offensive efficiency and 8th in defensive efficiency, demonstrating a strong defensive play under coach Erik Spoelstra. The team adopts a slower style of gameplay, ranking 28th in league pace.

Luka Doncic has delivered remarkable performances, scoring at least 37 points and achieving a triple-double in each of his last three appearances, despite these efforts resulting in losses for the Mavericks.

The team has encountered a challenging phase, losing five of their last six games, a downturn that's notable given the absence of injuries within the squad.

In their recent matchup against Indiana, Doncic led the charge and Kyrie Irving contributed an additional 23 points. However, their defensive struggles were evident as they conceded 137 points, leading to another loss.

The five-time Slovenian All-Star is currently the NBA's top scorer, averaging 34.6 points per game, and has scored 30 or more points in all eight games since the All-Star Break.

He also tops the Dallas Mavericks in assists and rebounds, with averages of 9.8 and 9.0 per game, respectively.

The Mavericks are positioned sixth in the league in terms of offensive efficiency and rank 24th in defensive efficiency, highlighting a stark contrast between their offensive prowess and defensive challenges.

They are currently playing at the ninth fastest pace in the NBA, indicating a preference for a quicker style of play transition and half-court set spearheaded by Doncic and Kyrie.

These teams are moving in divergent paths, and it is expected that these trends will continue for at least one more night. The Doncic/Irving backcourt excels in scoring but struggles defensively, particularly in preventing opponents from scoring with relatively easy perimeter lapses.

Should the game become tightly contested, Miami has the strategic option to deploy Butler to guard Doncic, aiming to curb his scoring efficiency.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The Heat will start Terry Rozier at PG, Duncan Robinson at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Nikola Jovic at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, P.J. Washington at PF and Dereck Lively at center.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Jimmy Butler has averaged 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists with 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in the past five games. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +175.

Luka Doncic has averaged 37.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 12.4 with 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocks in the last five games. His rebound prop is set at over/under 9.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 25.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in the last five games. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 blocks and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +190.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

According to sportsbooks and betting lines, the Mavericks are favored to secure a victory at home, with a -4.5 point spread and -190 on the moneyline indicating their advantage.

However, the Heat are anticipated to exceed the over point total, set at 231, whereas the Mavericks, are expected to fall under this total.