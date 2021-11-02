Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two of the most impressive teams in the NBA so far, the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks, went head-to-head at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday. The Miami Heat have won all of their matches since their defeat against the Indiana Pacers in their second game.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have as always relied on their star man and generational talent Luka Doncic and are off to a 4-2 start to the NBA season. They won against the Sacramento Kings in their last match and will be looking to make it two victories out of two.

Match Details

Fixture – Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, November 3rd; 10:00 PM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are off to a vintage start to the NBA season and have already produced impressive victories against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Butler will finally be thinking that the Heat have a championship-calibre team provided all of their major stars stay fit through the crucial parts of the season.

Bam Adebayo has produced more than 20 points per game as well, while Tyler Herro looks hell bent on having a career season. He has emerged as an early sixth man of the year contender and is currently going at 22 points a game. Finally, Kyle Lowry’s addition looks set to have a catalyst-like effect for the Heat this season.

Key Player – Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been the standout player for the Miami Heat despite the plethora of other stars and the insane start to the season that the Miami Heat have had. Bam Adebayo has been unreal in both offense and defense, while Kyle Lowry’s creativity has also been on full display for the Miami Heat so far. Butler is currently going at 25.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and is shooting at a career best 54.3%. He will be looking for another potential Finals appearance for the Heat, although the Brooklyn Nets and the Bucks will be looking for different scenarios. Both teams have already lost to Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat this season.

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks were hoping for Kristaps Porzingis to show all-star form this season but have been dealt another blow with Porzingis expected to be out for multiple games. Luka Doncic is again the offensive catalyst, with Tim Hardaway Jr. currently the second highest scorer for the Dallas Mavericks, going at 13.3 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone off to a decent start but look unsettled with respect to team selection. Reggie Bullock has been their best player off the bench with Jalen Brunson also providing crucial points off the bench regularly. Dwight Powell has been their starting center in place of the injured Porzingis and can be expected to start again.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic’s ability to deliver wins single-handedly has allowed an otherwise weak Dallas Mavericks side to get off to a decent start. Doncic has had a few difficult nights with respect to his shooting and will be required to be in full swing against a strong Miami Heat side. Doncic is also currently shooting at only 23.8 % from the three-point zone and has struggled in the absence of proven scorers around him. He is currently producing 22.5 points per game and can be expected to deliver big performances in the coming days.

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Heat vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled with Kristaps Porzingis injured and expected to sit out again. Luka Doncic will have to produce a commanding performance if the Mavericks are to beat the Miami Heat. The Heat are the favorites to win this contest.

Where to watch the Heat vs Mavericks game?

The matchup between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southwest - Dallas (SW-DAL) and nationally on TNT. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

