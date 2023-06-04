Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game 2 Odds, Prediction, Where to Watch, Time, Head-to-Head, and More for NBA Finals 2023

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will square off for Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Sunday at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets took care of business at home in Game 1, winning the contest 103-94.

Nikola Jokic bagged a 27-point triple-double with 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while Jamal Murray had 26 points and 10 assists. The Nuggets flexed their depth in the win, taking advantage of the mismatches and size against the smaller Heat team. Aaron Gordon scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half as the Nuggets exploited the Heat's lack of rim protection.

Jokic only had three attempts by then. The Nuggets dominated through three quarters, taking a 24-point lead over Jimmy Butler and Co. However, the Heat found a way to trim that lead to nine as they ran some sets that we could see more of during Game 2.

The Miami Heat have done a remarkable job of making adjustments throughout this postseason. That's a huge reason behind their success in the playoffs as the eighth seed. It would not be surprising if they take a significantly different approach ahead of Sunday's contest.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game 2 Odds and Prediction

The Denver Nuggets remain heavy favorites ahead of Sunday's Game 2 against the Miami Heat. Oddsmakers have Denver at -8.5 and the Heat at +8.5 for Sunday's game. The over-under line for this game is 215.5.

Unlike the other heavyweights the Heat prevailed against, the Nuggets delivered on the expectations in Game 1. They were the better team on paper and played like it until the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets were as clinical as ever and didn't look as rusty, which was one of the talking points as they were coming off a nine-day break after sweeping the LA Lakers. Meanwhile, the Heat played a gruesome seven-game series and traveled across the country for the finals.

The Heat didn't play with the same aggressiveness they did previously, and the short turnaround time and lack of adjustment to the altitude may have played a part. The Heat's shooters had a rough night as Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Max Strust went a combined 2-of-23 from the floor.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler only had 13 points on 42.9% shooting. The Heat didn't attack the rim as much and settled a lot. They attempted a record two free throws during the game, the least for any team in postseason history.

The Miami Heat have had the tools to match up against their opponents in the past, but it doesn't seem to be the case against the Denver Nuggets. Denver's 9-0 home record this postseason also favors them to win Game 2.

Where to watch Heat vs Nuggets Game 2? Time and other details

ABC will nationally televise the 2023 NBA Finals Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. International viewers can see the contest online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Nuggets extend winning streak over Heat to seven games

The Denver Nuggets continued their dominant winning run over the Miami Heat by recording their seventh consecutive win against Erik Spoelstra's team on Thursday. Entering the NBA Finals Game 1 contest, the Nuggets had recorded six straight wins against Miami in the regular season, a streak that started on January 27th, 2021.

