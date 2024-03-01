Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 Moments of the game (February 29)

The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat clash was dubbed as a rematch of the NBA Finals that saw the former pip the Eastern Conference side to win their maiden title. Both sides met for the first time this season, and despite the Heat's gritty fightback, the Nuggets managed to hold on to a 103-97 win at the Ball Arena on Thursday night.

Michael Porter Jr. spearheaded the Denver win with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 18 points each to help the Nuggets notch up a win.

The Heat rode on Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler who had 22 and 21 points, respectively. With the game now done, here are some of the major highlights and plays from the marquee matchup between both sides.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game

#5. Jamal Murray drains impressive 3-pointer despite being doubled in final seconds of first quarter

Jamal Murray's hot streak is seldom unstoppable, and the Nuggets guard showed off his handles again in the final seconds of the first quarter. With Denver leading 33-20, Nikola Jokic passed the ball on to Murray who was immediately doubled by Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin.

However, that didn't deter him as he took a step back and let it fly to bank it in as the buzzer went off. The Nuggets ended the quarter 36-20.

#4. Michael Porter Jr. continues his strong show

By the end of the contest, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. His best moment was in the third quarter when the Heat were closing in on the lead Denver had carved out.

The Heat trailed by five with the board reading 71-65, and Porter had a pass from Jokic just beyond the arc. With Bam Adebayo challenging him, the former launched one in to make it 28 points and increase the lead to 74-65.

#3. Nikola Jokic's circus shot

Nikola Jokic's pyrotechnics were on full display as he nailed a circus shot despite being doubled by Butler and Martin. With 6:41 left in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets led 90-81 and Jokic was in control of the ball. He had Martin closing in on him, and Butler joined in the Serbian went for a half-toss and a hook while collapsing to the right, and managed to sink it in.

#2. The Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Jimmy Butler connection continues to get stronger

The rookie and veteran duo of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jimmy Butler showed how locked in they were when the Heat trailed 90-79. A lob to Butler who was wide open saw them cut the lead to single digits as the Heat attempted to storm back into the game.

#1. Jimmy Butler brings Heat within two in final seconds of fourth quarter

Jimmy Butler showcased his clutch prowess in the final minutes of the contest. With 16.2 seconds remaining, Miami trailed 99-95 when Butler collected the ball from Caleb Martin, who had rebounded for a Heat possession. He drove past two Denver defenders for a layup and brought the game to 99-97. However, those would be the last points the Heat would score in the game.

