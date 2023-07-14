Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are set to face off on July 14 in what will be a repeat of the NBA Finals. The only difference is the rosters won't look anything like what we saw during Denver's run to their first-ever championship banner.
Instead, we're being treated to their Summer League rosters, both of which have impressed at times throughout the competition.
The Heat will be entering the contest on the second night of a back-to-back, but will boast one of the best players in the competition in Orlando Robinson, who has been dominating Summer League throughout his time in Las Vegas.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Prediction
There will be no Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray in the July 14 meeting between these two teams. However, the best player on the floor will still be playing his role in the middle of the court, except this time, he will be wearing a Heat jersey.
The Nuggets have their own impressive big man, though, as Julian Stawther has been impressive and is coming off a 21-point game against the Utah Jazz earlier this week.
Nevertheless, Miami can also call upon Jamal Cain and Dru Smith, both of whom have shown out during the tournament. It will be a close contest, but the Heat should eke out a win in this matchup.
Miami Heat Summer League Roster
Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Nuggets (+156), Heat (-200)
Spread: Nuggets (+4.5), Heat (-4.5)
Total: 178 Under (-111), Over (-111)
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Players to watch
Summer League standouts Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both unlikely to participate in Miami's game against Denver, but that won't stop the Heat from being confident of a victory. Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain, and Dru Smith are all capable of leading their team toward victory.
For Denver, all eyes will be on Julian Strawther, Cassius Stanley, and Hunter Tyson, although only Strawther projects to be an impact maker at the same level as Robinson and Cain. Both rosters have talent available, yet, Miami's roster projects to be deeper, despite two of their best players likely missing the game due to injury.
