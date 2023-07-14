Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 11:24 GMT
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
Jamal Cain, Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are set to face off on July 14 in what will be a repeat of the NBA Finals. The only difference is the rosters won't look anything like what we saw during Denver's run to their first-ever championship banner.

Instead, we're being treated to their Summer League rosters, both of which have impressed at times throughout the competition.

The Heat will be entering the contest on the second night of a back-to-back, but will boast one of the best players in the competition in Orlando Robinson, who has been dominating Summer League throughout his time in Las Vegas.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Prediction

There will be no Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray in the July 14 meeting between these two teams. However, the best player on the floor will still be playing his role in the middle of the court, except this time, he will be wearing a Heat jersey.

The Nuggets have their own impressive big man, though, as Julian Stawther has been impressive and is coming off a 21-point game against the Utah Jazz earlier this week.

Nevertheless, Miami can also call upon Jamal Cain and Dru Smith, both of whom have shown out during the tournament. It will be a close contest, but the Heat should eke out a win in this matchup.

Miami Heat Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Nikola Jovic5F6-11225 lbsJUN 09, 2003201Mega Basket#27 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jamal Cain8F6-7205 lbsMAR 20, 1999241OaklandSigned On 07/15/22
Dru Smith9G6-3200 lbsDEC 30, 1997251MissouriSigned On 07/01/23
Jaime Jaquez Jr.11F6-7220 lbsFEB 18, 200122RUCLA#18 Pick In 2023 Draft
Orlando Robinson25C6-11245 lbsJUL 10, 2000231Fresno StateSigned On 07/06/22
Jamaree Bouyea71G6-2180 lbsJUN 27, 1999241San FranciscoSigned On 07/01/23
Justin Powell72G6-6200 lbsMAY 09, 200122RWashington State
Chase Audige73G6-4200 lbsJUN 29, 199924RNorthwestern
Caleb Daniels74G6-4210 lbsMAY 17, 199924RVillanova
Trenton Massner75G6-2175 lbsNOV 20, 199923RWestern Illinois
Alondes Williams76G6-4205 lbsJUN 19, 1999241Wake Forest
Drew Peterson81F6-9205 lbsNOV 09, 199923RUSC
Taylor Funk83F6-9220 lbsNOV 06, 199725RUtah State
Ja'von Franklin84F6-7210 lbsOCT 14, 199824RGeorgia Tech
Brandon McCoy94C7-0250 lbsJUN 11, 199825RUNLV
Patrick Gardner95C6-11250 lbsJUN 16, 199924RMarist

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Julian Strawther3G6-7205 lbsAPR 18, 200221RGonzagaDraft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23
Hunter Tyson4F6-8215 lbsJUN 13, 200023RClemsonDraft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/23
Cassius Stanley7G6-5190 lbsAUG 18, 1999232Duke
Peyton Watson8F6-8200 lbsSEP 11, 2002201UCLADraft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/22
Andrew Funk11G6-5188 lbsSEP 21, 199923RPenn State
Mark Smith13G6-5220 lbsAUG 16, 199923RKansas State
Ismael Kamagate14C6-11220 lbsJAN 17, 200122RParis Basketball
Collin Gillespie21G6-3190 lbsJUN 25, 199924RVillanovaSigned On 07/03/22
Armaan Franklin23G6-4195 lbsNOV 17, 200022RVirginia
Jalen Pickett24G6-4202 lbsOCT 22, 199923RPenn StateDraft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23
Aamir Simms25F6-8245 lbsFEB 17, 199924RClemson
Grant Golden35F6-10255 lbsJAN 15, 199825RRichmond

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Nuggets (+156), Heat (-200)

Spread: Nuggets (+4.5), Heat (-4.5)

Total: 178 Under (-111), Over (-111)

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Players to watch

Summer League standouts Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both unlikely to participate in Miami's game against Denver, but that won't stop the Heat from being confident of a victory. Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain, and Dru Smith are all capable of leading their team toward victory.

For Denver, all eyes will be on Julian Strawther, Cassius Stanley, and Hunter Tyson, although only Strawther projects to be an impact maker at the same level as Robinson and Cain. Both rosters have talent available, yet, Miami's roster projects to be deeper, despite two of their best players likely missing the game due to injury.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...