Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are set to face off on July 14 in what will be a repeat of the NBA Finals. The only difference is the rosters won't look anything like what we saw during Denver's run to their first-ever championship banner.

Instead, we're being treated to their Summer League rosters, both of which have impressed at times throughout the competition.

The Heat will be entering the contest on the second night of a back-to-back, but will boast one of the best players in the competition in Orlando Robinson, who has been dominating Summer League throughout his time in Las Vegas.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Prediction

There will be no Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray in the July 14 meeting between these two teams. However, the best player on the floor will still be playing his role in the middle of the court, except this time, he will be wearing a Heat jersey.

The Nuggets have their own impressive big man, though, as Julian Stawther has been impressive and is coming off a 21-point game against the Utah Jazz earlier this week.

Nevertheless, Miami can also call upon Jamal Cain and Dru Smith, both of whom have shown out during the tournament. It will be a close contest, but the Heat should eke out a win in this matchup.

Miami Heat Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Nikola Jovic 5 F 6-11 225 lbs JUN 09, 2003 20 1 Mega Basket #27 Pick In 2022 Draft Jamal Cain 8 F 6-7 205 lbs MAR 20, 1999 24 1 Oakland Signed On 07/15/22 Dru Smith 9 G 6-3 200 lbs DEC 30, 1997 25 1 Missouri Signed On 07/01/23 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 11 F 6-7 220 lbs FEB 18, 2001 22 R UCLA #18 Pick In 2023 Draft Orlando Robinson 25 C 6-11 245 lbs JUL 10, 2000 23 1 Fresno State Signed On 07/06/22 Jamaree Bouyea 71 G 6-2 180 lbs JUN 27, 1999 24 1 San Francisco Signed On 07/01/23 Justin Powell 72 G 6-6 200 lbs MAY 09, 2001 22 R Washington State Chase Audige 73 G 6-4 200 lbs JUN 29, 1999 24 R Northwestern Caleb Daniels 74 G 6-4 210 lbs MAY 17, 1999 24 R Villanova Trenton Massner 75 G 6-2 175 lbs NOV 20, 1999 23 R Western Illinois Alondes Williams 76 G 6-4 205 lbs JUN 19, 1999 24 1 Wake Forest Drew Peterson 81 F 6-9 205 lbs NOV 09, 1999 23 R USC Taylor Funk 83 F 6-9 220 lbs NOV 06, 1997 25 R Utah State Ja'von Franklin 84 F 6-7 210 lbs OCT 14, 1998 24 R Georgia Tech Brandon McCoy 94 C 7-0 250 lbs JUN 11, 1998 25 R UNLV Patrick Gardner 95 C 6-11 250 lbs JUN 16, 1999 24 R Marist

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Julian Strawther 3 G 6-7 205 lbs APR 18, 2002 21 R Gonzaga Draft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23 Hunter Tyson 4 F 6-8 215 lbs JUN 13, 2000 23 R Clemson Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/23 Cassius Stanley 7 G 6-5 190 lbs AUG 18, 1999 23 2 Duke Peyton Watson 8 F 6-8 200 lbs SEP 11, 2002 20 1 UCLA Draft Rights Traded From OKC On 06/23/22 Andrew Funk 11 G 6-5 188 lbs SEP 21, 1999 23 R Penn State Mark Smith 13 G 6-5 220 lbs AUG 16, 1999 23 R Kansas State Ismael Kamagate 14 C 6-11 220 lbs JAN 17, 2001 22 R Paris Basketball Collin Gillespie 21 G 6-3 190 lbs JUN 25, 1999 24 R Villanova Signed On 07/03/22 Armaan Franklin 23 G 6-4 195 lbs NOV 17, 2000 22 R Virginia Jalen Pickett 24 G 6-4 202 lbs OCT 22, 1999 23 R Penn State Draft Rights Traded From IND On 06/23/23 Aamir Simms 25 F 6-8 245 lbs FEB 17, 1999 24 R Clemson Grant Golden 35 F 6-10 255 lbs JAN 15, 1998 25 R Richmond

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Nuggets (+156), Heat (-200)

Spread: Nuggets (+4.5), Heat (-4.5)

Total: 178 Under (-111), Over (-111)

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Players to watch

Summer League standouts Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both unlikely to participate in Miami's game against Denver, but that won't stop the Heat from being confident of a victory. Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain, and Dru Smith are all capable of leading their team toward victory.

For Denver, all eyes will be on Julian Strawther, Cassius Stanley, and Hunter Tyson, although only Strawther projects to be an impact maker at the same level as Robinson and Cain. Both rosters have talent available, yet, Miami's roster projects to be deeper, despite two of their best players likely missing the game due to injury.

