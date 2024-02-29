Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Among the eight games scheduled for Thursday in the NBA is the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets. The rematch between the two teams that battled for the title last year will be the first time they face off since Game 5 of last year's NBA Finals, where the Nuggets clinched their first title.

The Heat are on fire, winning their last five games, all on the road. The last three games were against Western Conference teams (New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Portland TrailBlazers). Miami closed each game with a double-digit margin to improve to fifth in the East with a 33-25 record.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are also on a hot streak, winning their last four games. They've also won each one in dominating fashion, placing some separation between them and the fourth-place LA Clippers, who have a 37-20 record.

The defending champs are 40-19 this term and have a firm grip on third spot in the West.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The much-awaited Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets rematch is on Thursday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will be nationally televised, so it will be easily accessible to a wider audience.

Moneyline: Heat +158 vs Nuggets -190

Spread: Heat +4.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat o214.5 (-110) vs Nuggets u214.5 (-110)

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Heat are coming off a 106-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game.

They have looked dominant throughout this road trip. Denver is their last stop in their six-game stretch away from Miami. They are coming into it with plenty of momentum and a hunger for revenge against the team that beat them in the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are also coming off a winning streak, with four straight Ws. They know what it takes to win against the Heat. Winning for them could simply come down to executing the same game plan they've had, as neither team's core has changed significantly since their last matchup.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

The Miami Heat are dealing with several injuries, but the only member of their starting lineup listed on their injury report is Tyler Herro, who is questionable. Here's what the starting lineup could look like without Herro.

PG- Terry Rozier, SG- Duncan Robinson, SF- Jimmy Butler, PF- Caleb Martin, C- Bam Adebayo

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will have a healthy roster against the Heat except for Vlatko Cancar who has been out all season. But that doesn't affect the starting lineup. Coach Mike Malone is likely to roll with his usual lineup:

PG- Jamal Murray, SG- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF- Michael Porter Jr., PF- Aaron Gordon, C- Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 9.5 on assists. He has gone over it in the Nuggets' last four matchups.

In fact, he has logged four straight triple-doubles. The Nuggets are truly in mid-season form as The Joker's teammates are also hitting their shots. So, bet on his over in assists.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler has a 19.5 over/under in points. In his last five games, he has gone over it four times. He's coming in highly motivated against the Nuggets as he seeks revenge. Considering Butler's ability to thrive in big moments, bet on his over in points.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets preview

The defending champs are favored to win this highly anticipated Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets. However, it could be a very tight battle. Both teams are on fire right now and are highly motivated to win, so fans can expect a back-and-forth.

Miami is better rated defensively at 112.6 (seventh in the NBA), but the Nuggets aren't too far behind with 113.1 (ninth). The Nuggets have an edge on offense, as they are rated 117.5 (10th), while the Heat are far below 113.4 (20th). This could be what carries the Nuggets to the W.

As per oddsmakers, the Heat should cover the spread, and the total is expected to go over.