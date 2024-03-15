Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report for March 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Detroit Pistons will host the Miami Heat in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, March 15. Until mid-March, these two teams have showcased contrasting approaches to the game.

The Heat, 35-30, are eighth in the East and second in the Southeast. However, they are grappling with a challenging stretch, having suffered four consecutive losses, with a 2-5 record in their last seven games. Since the All-Star break, their performance has been somewhat steady, with a 5-5 record.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons, holding a record of 12-53, find themselves at the 14th spot in the East and fifth in the Central Division. Despite their lowly position in the standings, they have shown some promise recently, securing back-to-back victories against the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets. In their last four games, they boast a 3-1 record, indicating an upward trend in their performance.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons injury report

Miami Heat injury report for March 15

The Heat have listed four players on their injury report: C Bam Adebayo (lower back) is probable, while PF Kevin Love (heel), PG Tyler Herro (right foot) and SG Josh Richardson (right shoulder) are out.

Player Status Injury Bam Adebayo probable lower-back contusion Tyler Herro out right foot tendinitis Josh Richardson out right shoulder surgery Kevin Love out heel contusion

What happened to Tyler Herro?

The former sixth man of the year has faced several challenges, only being able to play in 36 out of the Miami Heat's 65 games due to various injuries.

An ankle injury sidelined him for much of November, and upon his return, he encountered another setback from a shoulder injury and migraines, causing him to miss two additional games.

Then, during a game against the Pelicans on February 23, he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of action since.

Herro was attempting to manoeuvre through tight defensive pressure while advancing the ball up the court when he slipped, resulting in his left knee hyperextending as he lost possession of the ball. The pain was evident as he immediately grabbed his knee and remained on the floor, visibly distressed.

Detroit Pistons injury report for March 15

The Pistons have listed three players on their injury report: PG Cade Cunningham (left knee) is questionable, while SG Quentin Grimes (right knee) and SF Ausar Thompson (illness) are out.

Player Status Injury Quentin Grimes out right knee soreness Cade Cunningham questionable left knee management Ausar Thompson out illness

What happened to Cade Cunningham?

Cade Cunningham was taken out of the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 7 at 6:21 of the second quarter and did not return.

He suffered a left knee strain, and the team announced before halftime that he would be sidelined for the rest of the game.

During the brief time he played against the reigning champions, Cunningham appeared slightly off, although there was no clear indication of his struggle.

He managed to make his first and only shot but subsequently missed his next five attempts, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Reports later claimed that Cunningham had avoided a major injury to his knee and missed 10 games since.

It's worth noting that the first pick from the 2021 lottery had undergone surgery on his left shin in December 2022, which had sidelined him for 12 games last season.