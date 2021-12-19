Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Heat are coming off back-to-back wins. They beat the Orlando Magic 115-105 in their previous outing. Max Struss scored a team-high 32 points off the bench, while Gabe Vincent had 27 as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro remained on the sidelines along with several other key rotation players.

Meanwhile, the Pistons recorded their 14th consecutive loss in their last match. The Houston Rockets defeated them 116-107. Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, while Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will continue to be without several players when they take on the Detroit Pistons. They have ruled out five players for this match. The list includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro and Marcus Garrett are listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Tyler Herro Questionable Quad injury Marcus Garrett Questionable Eye bruise Caleb Martin Out COVID protocols Jimmy Butler Out Tail bone contusion Bam Adebayo Out Thumb; torn UCL Markieff Morris Out Neck; whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury recovery

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons are yet to update their injury report, but there were no injuries reported after their last match. That said, Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are likely to be the only players mentioned in the report again. Both have been ruled out for a long period.

Player Name Status Reason Kelly Olynyk Out Knee injury Jerami Grant Out Thumb injury

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last match. Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent will likely start as guards, while Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon will complete the rest of the lineup.

Tyler Herro could be in contention to return, but as this is a relatively easy fixture on paper, Miami may opt to rest him. If he does play, he will likely replace Vincent in the starting lineup.

Max Struss, Omer Yurtseven and KZ Okpala will likely play the most minutes among the bench players.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they have used since Jerami Grant's injury. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes could start as guards, with Hamidou Diallo, Sadiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart occupying the three frontcourt positions.

Frank Jackson, Saben Lee and Trey Lyles will likely play the most minutes among the second unit.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Gabe Vincent; Small Forward - Duncan Robinson; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Dewayne Dedmon.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham; Small Forward - Saddiq Bey; Power Forward - Hamidou Diallo; Center - Isaiah Stewart.

Edited by David Nyland