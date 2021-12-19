×
Create
Notifications

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for their game against the Detroit Pistons.
The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for their game against the Detroit Pistons.
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Preview

The Miami Heat will visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Heat are coming off back-to-back wins. They beat the Orlando Magic 115-105 in their previous outing. Max Struss scored a team-high 32 points off the bench, while Gabe Vincent had 27 as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro remained on the sidelines along with several other key rotation players.

MAX STRUS IS FEELING IT. 32 PTS8-11 3PM(via @MiamiHEAT) https://t.co/FxF0eEXrDN

Meanwhile, the Pistons recorded their 14th consecutive loss in their last match. The Houston Rockets defeated them 116-107. Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, while Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

5️⃣th career double-double for 2️⃣ 🙌 @BELFORGroup | @CadeCunningham_ https://t.co/fsHlLg8noS

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will continue to be without several players when they take on the Detroit Pistons. They have ruled out five players for this match. The list includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro and Marcus Garrett are listed as questionable.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Tyler Herro

Questionable

Quad injury

Marcus Garrett

Questionable

Eye bruise

Caleb Martin

Out 

COVID protocols

Jimmy Butler

Out

Tail bone contusion

Bam Adebayo

Out

Thumb; torn UCL

Markieff Morris

Out 

Neck; whiplash

Victor Oladipo

Out 

Knee injury recovery

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons are yet to update their injury report, but there were no injuries reported after their last match. That said, Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are likely to be the only players mentioned in the report again. Both have been ruled out for a long period.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Kelly Olynyk

Out

Knee injury

Jerami Grant

Out

Thumb injury

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last match. Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent will likely start as guards, while Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon will complete the rest of the lineup.

Tyler Herro could be in contention to return, but as this is a relatively easy fixture on paper, Miami may opt to rest him. If he does play, he will likely replace Vincent in the starting lineup.

Max Struss, Omer Yurtseven and KZ Okpala will likely play the most minutes among the bench players.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they have used since Jerami Grant's injury. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes could start as guards, with Hamidou Diallo, Sadiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart occupying the three frontcourt positions.

Frank Jackson, Saben Lee and Trey Lyles will likely play the most minutes among the second unit.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Gabe Vincent; Small Forward - Duncan Robinson; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Dewayne Dedmon.

Detroit Pistons

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham; Small Forward - Saddiq Bey; Power Forward - Hamidou Diallo; Center - Isaiah Stewart.

Edited by David Nyland
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी