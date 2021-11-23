Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After having their four-game winning streak snapped by the Washington Wizards, the Miami Heat will next face the Detroit Pistons. Erik Spoelstra’s team is on the road in their next three games and are looking to bounce back against the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The Miami Heat lost a close game against the Wizards with another fourth-quarter breakdown. They have already lost a few games recently where they have let their lead slip away. Even against the struggling Detroit Pistons, Miami will have to sustain their execution through 48 minutes to get back to winning ways.

The Detroit Pistons have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in their last loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. To recall, an altercation occurred between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James after the latter bloodied Stewart with an elbow to the eye. James has been suspended for a game while Detroit’s starting center will be sidelined for two games.

In addition to the scuffle, the Detroit Pistons also lost a game that they controlled for the most part until James’ ejection. They have now lost back-to-back games after having seemed to find their footing under Cade Cunningham. Detroit will have to get their act together against the relentless defense and pressure of the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo continues to sit out for the Miami Heat as he recovers from the quadriceps injury he suffered last season. Markieff Morris will not be traveling with the team. He is also recovering from the whiplash he suffered when Nikola Jokic blindsided him.

Marcus Garrett is questionable for the game against the Detroit Pistons with tendinitis on his right wrist. Duncan Robinson has also been declared questionable due to a right knee contusion.

Player: Status: Reason: Marcus Garrett Questionable Wrist Tendinitis Duncan Robinson Questionable Knee Contusion Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Torn Quadriceps

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons have three names on the injury list. Isaiah Stewart will start his two-game suspension for the altercation with LeBron James. Killian Hayes (thumb), Kelly Olynyk (knee), and Chris Smith (knee) have all been ruled out for the game against the Miami Heat.

Player: Status: Reason: Isaiah Stewart Out Suspension Killian Hayes Out Sprained Left Thumb Kelly Olynyk Out Grade 2 MCL Sprain Left Knee Chris Smith Out Left Knee Surgery

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons:

Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat hope to bounce back after losing to the Washington Wizards in their last game.

If Duncan Robinson is cleared to play, he will take his usual shooting guard position alongside Kyle Lowry as point guard. Bam Adebayo will man the slot for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker will take the two forward positions as usual.

Detroit Pistons

Head coach Dwane Casey will have to be creative with two starters out of the lineup. Luka Garza could get his first start of the season to replace Stewart. Replacing Hayes as point guard could be veteran Corey Joseph.

Cade Cunningham, who just recently became the youngest player in Detroit Pistons history to tally a triple-double, will play shooting guard. Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant will handle the small forward and power forward duties, respectively.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons:

Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Corey Joseph | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Luka Garza

