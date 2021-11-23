Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will travel to meet the Detroit Pistons in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game on Tuesday at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have been thrashed by two California teams - the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers - in their last two games. Meanwhile, the Heat, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, are 11-6 on the season, and could be formidable opponents for Detroit on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 23rd; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, November 24th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have one of the best defenses in the entire league. Eric Spoelstra has engrained in the Heat the need to fight for every possession, and contest every shot. Very rarely do the current Heatles give opponents opportunities to make open shots.

Duncan Robinson (knee) was able to practice today with the team. He is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game in Detroit.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are two of the top ten defenders in the league. Together they have answers to paint troubles, downtown marksmen, pic-and-roll plays, and are unfazed by most screens.

With Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry, the way the Miami Heat switch from offense to defense is almost seamless. They could prove to be quite a formidable opponent for the Detroit Pistons.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler, of course, is a perpetual key player for the Miami Heat. But Tyler Herro could play a more kry role against the Detroit Pistons. Herro, unlike Butler, is a lethal downtown shooter who is averaging 2.8 threes per game this season.

Up against a center comprising Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant, he could be the attacker that stretches the defense or slashes when Robinson, if he recovers, creates space for him inside. Herro is currently averaging 21.6 points per game, and also has a reliable mid-range jumper.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Detroit Pistons Preview

One thing is for sure: the Detroit Pistons have found for themselves two promising youngsters in Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. They are both offensively sound, and do not shy away from putting up tough defense. However, as a team, the Pistons have no bearing on how to stop their opponents or outscore them.

5 Pistons scored in double-digits in last night's home game against the Lakers. Jerami Grant recorded his 2nd 30+ performance of the season & a season-high 5 from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham achieved his 1st triple-double in his 11th career game (13 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST).

If at times Grant, Bey and Cunningham's efforts provide them leads, the rest of the team quickly squanders that.

Isaiah Stewart is definitely a strong center, but he lacks the potential to go up against the likes of Butler, Adebayo and Herro all night long. The Detroit Pistons, with their inferior overall offense and defense, could face a tall task to contain the ruthless Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Last night, Cade Cunningham displayed his true potential as a player. He is capable of excelling at scoring, playmaking and rebounding. Unlike Jalen Green from his draft class, the Detroit Pistons rookie is not a pure scorer. Cunningham is more a 'do-it-all' player, and that is what makes him so special.

He will head into Tuesday with the first triple double of his career, which he scored against the Lakers last night. He is currently averaging 14.1 points, 1.9 three-pointers, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. It will be interesting to see how he overcomes the Miami Heat defense on Tuesday evening.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Cory Joseph | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Heat vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have one of the best offenses and defenses in the league. Even against an attacking powerhouse like the Washington Wizards, the Heat guards forced their opponents to take extremely difficult shots. For the Detroit Pistons, such a D would be akin to being smothered. Considering the same, the Heat are expected to emerge victorious from this game on Tuesday.

Where to watch Heat vs Pistons?

Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports Sun will be the local broadcasters for this game. Meanwhile, the match will also be available online via the NBA League pass.

