Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 15, 2024 

On Friday, the slumping Miami Heat take on a surprisingly in-form Detroit Pistons team at Little Caesars Arena. The Heat have lost four consecutive games, while the Pistons have three wins in their past four outings.

It's one of their best stretches of the season and Friday will give them a solid shot to record a three-game winning streak for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Heat are more talented and reliable, but a four-game skid comes with the loss of confidence and rhythm. These aspects are critical over an 82-game season.

Miami is fighting to stay alive in the top-six race, currently eighth, with a 35-30 record, so the pressure is on. On the other hand, Detroit is 12-53, 14th in the East, hoping to avoid finishing last for the second consecutive year.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Local TV operators Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Detroit will cover the Heat-Pistons game. Viewers outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm ET.

Money line: Heat -298, Pistons +240

Spread: Heat -7.5 (110), Pistons +7.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Heat o213.5 (-110), Pistons u213.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview

The Heat suddenly find themselves struggling to get a win after an 11-3 run. They have lost games to the Dallas Mavericks, OKC Thunder, Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets. Miami has been mediocre on both ends with a 106.9 rated offense and 113.1 defense, bottom four and 12, respectively.

The Heat are struggling from the field, shooting 45.7% on average, while the free throw rate has also dropped to 71.8%. The 3-point shooting efficiency has been decent, but the frequency and volume have been low, which must change against the Pistons.

Bam Adebayo is probable for this game, while Tyler Herro remains sidelined for the Heat.

Meanwhile, Detroit's 108.1 rated defense in the past four games has carried them to three wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. The challenge against the Heat would be different, but with Miami's offense not being as impactful lately, the Pistons can capitalize on it.

The Pistons have also been efficient at drawing fouls, attempting 25.3 free throws per contest. They can exploit Miami's physical defense and continue making an offensive impact.

Cade Cunningham is questionable and Ausar Thompson is out.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Miami Heat Starting Lineup, Subs and Rotations

The Heat's starting lineup could look like this:

PG - Terry Rozier, SG - Duncan Robinson, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Nikola Jovic, C - Bam Adebayo

The Heat's rotation off the bench could mainly include Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez Jr., both of whom played 25+ minutes in the last game.

With Tyler Herro and Josh Richardson out, Patty Mills will continue to see some minutes in the backcourt, while Thomas Bryant will also see a steady playing time with Kevin Love out.

Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup, Subs and Rotations

The Pistons' starting lineup could look like this:

PG - Cade Cunnigham, SG - Jaden Ivey, SF - Simone Fontecchio, PF - Isiah Stewart, C - Jalen Duren

Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes will likely continue to play meaningful minutes off the bench, with the former potentially getting a starting nod if Cunnigham misses out.

Stanley Umude and James Wiseman could get minutes, too, after impressive performances in the last game.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Betting Tips

Jimmy Butler is favored to score over 22.5 points. He's averaged 22.3 ppg in his last 10 outings. Butler has gone over his total twice in the past five games.

Cade Cunningham is favored to score under 22.5 points. He scored 19 last game but has averaged 24.3 ppg over the previous 10 outings. His injury concerns could impact his play.

Bam Adebayo is predicted to record under 10.5 rebounds. He's hit the over in his past two outings, but the frontline of Isiah Stewart and Jalen Duren could hinder his impact on the boards.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Miami Heat are favored to win with a -298 to +240 money line. They are expected to cover a spread of +5.5.

The Heat haven't had much of a rhythm the past few games, so they will look to force things early and impose their authority against the underdogs. Miami's talent has the pedigree to bounce back against an unpredictable Detroit Pistons team.

The Pistons will put up a decent fight defensively, but they may not fend off Miami for 48 minutes. The game will likely be decided early in the second half.