Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 17, 2024

The Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons for the second of back-to-back encounters on Sunday in Detroit, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with Miami winning both previous encounters. The Heat beat the Pistons 108-95 in their previous meeting on Friday.

The Heat (36-30) are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pistons (37-27) are second-last in the Eastern Conference as well as in the league, winning four of their last 10 games.

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Heading into the second of their back-to-back matchup, the Miami Heat will look to replicate their on-road success.

Although the Pistons have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Heat are looking to secure a playoff spot in the tight Eastern Conference without negotiating through the play-in tournament.

Friday's game saw Bam Adebayo lead the charge for the Heat with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin complemented him with 18 points apiece in the win.

Meanwhile, Jalen Duren led the Pistons' losing effort with 15 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and one block, while Simone Fontechhio led the scoring with 24 points.

The Miami Heat have five players on their injury report: Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable, and his participation will be a game-time decision. Nikola Jovic, Tyler Herro,and Kevin Love are out, while Josh Richardson is ruled out for the season.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use a starting lineup of Terry Rozier (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Jimmy Butler (SF), Caleb Martin (PF) and Bam Adebayo (C).

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have three players on their injury report: Ausar Thompson and Quentin Grimes are listed as out. Cade Cunningham is probable for the game, and his involvement will be a game-time decision.

Coach Monty Williams will likely use a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Jaden Ivey (SG), Simone Fontecchio (SF), Isaiah Stewart (PF) and Jalen Duren (C).

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Miami Heat are expected to repeat their previous success and go 3-0 against the Detroit Pistons in their regular season series. Although the Heat have had a rough patch in the last few games, winning just two of their last six, the two wins came against the Pistons.

The Heat will look to build momentum with another win against the Pistons as they look for a storng end to the regular season with 16 games remaining.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Heat (-272) vs Pistons (+222)

Spread: Heat (-6.5)

Total (O/U): 215

Taking the Heat to cover the spread should be a safe bet, given that they did just that two nights ago. Moreover, the moneyline for this matchup implies Miami has a 73.1% probability of clinching the win.