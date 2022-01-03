Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat visit the Chase Center in San Francisco to take on the league-best Golden State Warriors for the first time this season. The two teams will face each other for the second and last time on March 23rd, 2022 in Miami.

The Miami Heat are coming off a two-point loss to the 10th-seeded Sacramento Kings. They are 23-14 right now as the 4th seed in the East. They have had several players in and out of the lineup and are struggling for consistency and rhythm. Jimmy Butler has fallen out of the MVP race after missing several games, but Tyler Herro still leads the Sixth Man of the Year race.

Speaking of season awards, the Golden State Warriors have the MVP frontrunner in Stephen Curry, the DPOY frontrunner in Draymond Green and the Coach of the Year favorite in Steve Kerr. They also have Jordan Poole, who is gaining momentum to be a contender for the Most Improved Player award.

The Warriors hold the best record in the NBA at 28-7 and are ranked first in defensive ratings. They are coming off a statement win over the healthy Utah Jazz despite missing key players on the roster, including Draymond Green.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have several players under the NBA's health and safety protocols, including Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker. Markieff Morris still hasn't seen the floor since the neck whiplash incident with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in early November, 2021. Moreover, Bam Adebayo is sidelined due to UCL reconstruction in his right thumb.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bam Adebayo Out Right Thumb - UCL Reconstruction Surgery Dewayne Dedmon Out Left Knee Sprain Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery KZ Okpala Questionable Right Wrist Sprain Marcus Garrett Out Health and Safety Protocols Udonis Haslem Out Health and Safety Protocols Duncan Robinson Out Health and Safety Protocols Max Strus Out Health and Safety Protocols PJ Tucker Out Health and Safety Protocols Gabe Vincent Out Health and Safety Protocols

Victor Oladipo is still rehabilitating from his knee injury and KZ Okpala is questionable due to a sprained wrist. Dewayne Dedmon has also been ruled out due to a sprained knee.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson's return is getting closer by the day. The franchise confirmed that Thompson will do so in a home game this month. There is a possibility that we might see him on January 9th against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson is officially out of the rehabilitation process and is undergoing conditioning to achieve game-fitness. He has been practicing and scrimmaging with the Warriors' starting group lately and was seen putting up shots pregame.

No other player has been mentioned in the Golden State Warriors' injury report except James Wiseman, who continues to recover from a knee injury. Draymond Green has also cleared Health and Safety protocols and will reportedly play in the game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Surgery - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will likely deploy the lineup from their last game against the Kings. Kyle Lowry will run the point with Tyler Herro joining him in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler will retain his small forward role while Caleb Martin will likely start as the power forward until PJ Tucker returns. Finally, Omar Yurtseven is expected to be the center until Bam Adebayo is deemed eligible to play. He is coming off a team-high 22-point performance. Chris Silva and Kyle Giy are expected to be the main players off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

Seeing how Klay Thompson's return is on the horizon, coach Steve Kerr has permanently moved Jordan Poole on the bench to get him familiar with the new rotations. Coach Kerr declared that he will have Thompson start right away and not have him come off the bench, so Gary Payton II is temporarily filling the role of shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors.

Klay’s gonna start when he comes back, I’m not gonna mess around and bring him off the bench...he’s gonna start.” Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: Klay’s gonna start when he comes back, I’m not gonna mess around and bring him off the bench...he’s gonna start.”

Stephen Curry continues to be a superstar point guard while Draymond Green retains his power forward position. Kevon Looney will be the center and Andrew Wiggins will be the small forward as usual. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson will come off the bench with the most minutes.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Caleb Martin | C - Omar Yurtseven.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Gary Payton II | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

