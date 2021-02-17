Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors host the struggling Miami Heat at Chase Center on Wednesday. Curry is averaging stellar numbers and is in contention to potentially win his third MVP award.

Stephen Curry has scored 25+ points on 50% shooting or better in 10 straight games.



The last guard to do this was Michael Jordan (11 straight in 1995-96). pic.twitter.com/ag9tu3jgb8 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are unable to win games and are on a losing record of 11-16. Their leader, Jimmy Butler, has missed several games this season and the Heat aren't showing signs of the version we saw in the 'Orlando Bubble' last year.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

Coach Erik Spoelstra has several players missing from his lineup. Guard Avery Bradley suffered a calf injury earlier in the season and is reportedly expected to return before the league's midseason break in March.

Meanwhile, Chris Silva and Goran Dragic missed the game against the LA Clippers on Monday due to respective hip and ankle injuries. Backup center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

Report: Miami Heat provide concerning update on Goran Dragic’s latest injury https://t.co/5Gyo1EpYFx — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 10, 2021

Golden State Warriors

Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' center struggles continue as they are missing both James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. The situation has led to them going extremely small-ball with 6'6" Draymond Green playing center and Juan Toscano-Anderson playing the role of the starting power forward. Kevon Looney's ankle injury will be re-evaluated on Wednesday and he is expected to join the roster soon enough.

Rookie James Wiseman will reportedly miss another week due to his wrist injury, while Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss continue to be out for the long term.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

With Goran Dragic missing the game, Kendrick Nunn is expected to start as the point guard. The rest of the roster remains the same. Duncan Robinson will be the starting shooting guard on the backcourt with Nunn, however, and Tyler Herro does get more minutes despite coming off the bench.

Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo retain their usual positions on the Miami Heat frontcourt. Veteran Andre Iguodala gets the second-most minutes off the bench after Tyler Herro.

Golden State Warriors

As mentioned earlier, due to James Wiseman and Kevon Looney both being missing, Draymond Green is forced to play center while Juan Toscano-Anderson plays the power forward. This version of small ball has often been good for them, but with Bam Adebayo on the other side, the lack of a bonafide center might hurt the Golden State Warriors.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry starts as the point guard while Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. rotate between the 2-guard and small forward positions. Eric Paschall, Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee have proven to be the Warriors' bonafide bench players making a huge impact off the bench.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G - Kendrick Nunn, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - Kelly Olynyk, C - Bam Adebayo.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Juan Toscano-Anderson, C - Draymond Green.

