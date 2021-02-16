Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with another exciting fixture between the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors at the newly constructed Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat are on a rollercoaster ride this season. They will enter this matchup on a two-game losing skid that has seen them drop to 10th spot in the East with an 11-16 season record.

Meanwhile, the gritty Golden State Warriors have proven their mettle this campaign and could clinch a playoff berth. The Warriors have a 15-13 record and are currently occupying the eighth spot in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET. (Thursday, February 18th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have a lot of ground to cover this season if they wish to make it back into the playoff picture. Erik Spoelstra has his work cut out for him as he strives to get his team back on the winning track.

The Miami Heat have not fared well against elite teams in the league. They dropped their last game to the shorthanded LA Clippers for their 16th loss of the campaign. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro all scored above 25 points but could not secure the win.

Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS - 10 REB - 10 AST

Tyler Herro: 27 PTS - 55% FG

Bam Adebayo: 27 PTS - 12 REB - 7 AST



Heat lose to a Clippers team that was missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley and Nic Batum 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Rq6QYgKE5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2021

The Miami Heat will have to put the loss behind them and get ready for another challenging matchup on the road when they take on the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler is the heart and soul of this Miami Heat unit. He was the driving force behind their unexpected run in the 2020 playoffs that ended with an NBA Finals trip. His return has marked a slight improvement for the Heat, but he will need to further elevate his game to convert them into a legitimate contender in the East.

Butler is coming off a triple-double performance against the Clippers, where he posted 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on the night. He will need to come up with another strong showing against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their next matchup.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 44% shooting from the floor this season.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

PG Kendrick Nunn SG Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler PF Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will have to continue playing small ball, as none of their centers have been given the green light to hit the floor just yet.

The Warriors have exceeded expectations this campaign if seen through the lens of the injury-ridden season that they are experiencing. Former league MVP and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has strived hard to keep his side afloat.

Stephen Curry has scored 25+ points on 50% shooting or better in 10 straight games.



The last guard to do this was Michael Jordan (11 straight in 1995-96). pic.twitter.com/ag9tu3jgb8 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 16, 2021

The Golden State Warriors will enter their matchup with the Heat with winning momentum behind them. In their previous outing, Stephen Curry and crew defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers with their scoring prowess. Victory against the Cavaliers handed the Warriors their 15th win of the season.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before a game against the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry continues to dazzle with awe-inspiring performances night after night. He is coming off another spectacular outing against the Cavs, dropping a game-high 36 points while dishing out six assists in 30 minutes from the floor.

Curry will once again need to lead from the front when the Warriors take on the Miami Heat at home.

In 28 games this season, Curry is averaging an impressive 30.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on an efficient 49.9% shooting from the floor. Steph has single-handedly kept the Golden State Warriors in the hunt for a playoff berth this season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

PG Stephen Curry SG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Juan Toscano-Anderson PF Andrew Wiggins C Draymond Green

Heat vs. Warriors Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have split their last 10 games and are well below .500 on the season.

However, the Heat have begun finding their groove thanks to their star players' stellar performances and could do better as the season progresses.

They will need to play lockdown perimeter defense to stop the high-flying Warriors in this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have proven to be a spirited unit this season. They will fancy their chances against a struggling Miami Heat side when they lock horns in this enticing fixture.

Considering Stephen Curry's recent form, the Warriors have a slight edge in this matchup and could come out on top.

Where to Watch Heat vs. Warriors?

The Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors game will be televised on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Florida and Sun, along with NBC Sports Bay Area and California. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.