Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat face a tough challenge as they take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in Monday's marquee 2021-22 NBA season game.

The Heat have been in great form overall over their last ten games. However, they are coming off a 113-115 loss against the Sacramento Kings. It was just their third loss across their last ten outings.

Meanwhile, the Warriors returned to winning ways in their previous match, handing the Utah Jazz a 123-116 loss on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, January 2nd; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 4th; 8:30 AM).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have shown tremendous grit and determination to win games despite missing several players due to covid and injuries over their last few games. However, the Heat came up short against the Kings in their previous outing.

Miami played hard for most of the game but couldn't keep up with their opponents down the stretch. Their bench has been phenomenal in their five-game winning streak, but not so much against the Kings as they produced only 19 points, while starters Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Jimmy Butler all finished with 20+ points.

Tonight's leaders:



🔥 Ömer: 22pts, 16rebs

🔥 Tyler: 22pts, 5rebs & 4 3PM

🔥 Jimmy: 21pts, 6rebs & 5asts

🔥 Caleb: 15pts, 6rebs, 2 asts & 2stls

🔥 Kyle: 14pts, 12 asts & 5rebs Tonight's leaders:🔥 Ömer: 22pts, 16rebs🔥 Tyler: 22pts, 5rebs & 4 3PM🔥 Jimmy: 21pts, 6rebs & 5asts🔥 Caleb: 15pts, 6rebs, 2 asts & 2stls🔥 Kyle: 14pts, 12 asts & 5rebs https://t.co/r70K4odHqp

The Miami Heat had a poor shooting night as they made only 46 shots on 105 attempts overall and nine from deep. The Heat will need to rely on their defense to make things happen against the Golden State Warriors, who will have all their rotation players back aside from long-term absentees Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler in action during Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are likely to be without many of their regular rotation players for a tough away matchup against the league's best team. Their leader Jimmy Butler will need to be at his lethal best.

Butler is renowned for his ability to take over games when needed the most. The 32-year old has been sensational across his last three appearances, averaging 27.6 points on roughly 50% shooting from the floor.

The Heat's best chance of winning against the Golden State Warriors will depend on how Jimmy Butler performs, making him their key player for this clash.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Caleb Martin | C - Omer Yurtseven.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off arguably their most impressive win of the season. Despite missing a key player in Draymond Green, they managed to prevail against one of the best two-way teams in the league, the Utah Jazz.

Dubs' leader Stephen Curry led the charge from the front, tallying 28 points and nine assists, while Andrew Wiggins (25 points) and Otto Porter Jr. (20 points) also made invaluable contributions.

The Warriors led by 16 points at one stage, but came out soft in the third quarter as Utah took a 41-22 advantage in the third quarter. Nevertheless, Steve Kerr's men executed their plans to perfection down the stretch to secure a win.

As mentioned earlier, the Golden State Warriors will have all their regular rotation players that started this season available against the shorthanded Miami Heat. They should be able to secure a win against Jimmy Butler and Co. with ease.

But the Warriors will have to make sure they do not take the Heat for granted as they can be as good as any other team due to their high-intensity playing style, despite missing key players.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry in action during Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will have their full rotation back. They will still need their best player, Stephen Curry, to have a good game, though.

Curry played a huge part in their win over the Jazz. He made good reads, was spot on with his shot selection, and also created opportunities for his teammates. The Dubs instantly become a difficult side to contain when the 33-year-old does that.

The Miami Heat are likely to throw their best defensive schemes at Stephen Curry, and if he overcomes that, the Warriors will be on their way to a second consecutive win.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Draymond Green | F - Andrew Wiggins | C - Kevon Looney.

Heat vs Warriors Match Prediction

The shorthanded Miami Heat finally succumbed to a defeat against a team with a comparatively healthy roster in their previous game. That could be the case again when they take on the league's best side, the Golden State Warriors.

This clash would've been a potential finals preview if not for the Heat's injury woes, but as it stands, the Dubs clearly hold a significant advantage after seeing all their players return.

Where to watch Heat vs Warriors

NBA TV will nationally cover the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, while local coverage will be provided by Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can also watch the match online on NBA League Pass.

