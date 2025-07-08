Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 8 

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors face each other in the final game of the California Classic Summer League on Tuesday. Both teams have played two games each and share a similar record.
In their previous two games, the Heat earned an 82-69 win over the San Antonio Spurs before losing 102-83 to the LA Lakers. Alternatively, the Warriors defeated the Lakers 89-84 in their first game before losing 90-88 against the Spurs.
With all teams winning and losing a game, the winner of the California Classic will be decided in the final game. This tournament serves as a preliminary event to the Summer League in Vegas, providing a chance for youngsters to showcase their talents.
Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds
The game between Miami and Golden State at Chase Center is scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Fans can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors preview
The Miami Heat endured a heavy defeat to the LA Lakers in their last game. After a strong performance against the San Antonio Spurs, the Heat were favorites to secure a victory, but were downed by a superb display from Cole Swider. However, Miami was without Pelle Larsson, as their hero from the first game was rested by the coach.
Big man Kel'el Ware continued to lead the team against the Lakers, with the sophomore recording 12 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, rookie Kasparas Jakucionis had a frustrating evening after missing all of his six attempts at the board.
On the other hand, the Warriors were unable to earn back-to-back wins after a close two-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Entering the break with the lead, Golden State was unable to hold on to it, as David Jones-Garcia led his team with a 25-point performance.
L.J. Cryer was the leading scorer for the Warriors on the night with 19 points, while Isaiah Mobley and Will Richard recorded 16 points each. However, another Warriors rookie, Alex Toohey, was an unused sub due to a coach's decision.
Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors Summer League roster
Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors
Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors prediction
Despite the Warriors' home court advantage, the Miami Heat roster bears more starlets and should be able to get the win. With Pelle Larsson rested in the last game he should be starting against the Warriors and lead them to victory.
