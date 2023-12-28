Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Dec. 28, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will face off for the first time in the 2023-24 NBA season at Chase Center tonight. The Heat enter this game behind a three-game winning streak. They are 18-12 on the season. The Warriors have won five of their last six. They are 15-15.

The Heat have been exceptional despite their injury woes. They continue to rely on getting the best out of the roster available nightly, which has kept them afloat. Miami is fourth in the East despite the lack of star power.

The Heat toppled the Philadelphia 76ers 119-113 in their previous outing without Jimmy Butler. The Sixers also missed their best player, Joel Embiid.

Meanwhile, the Warriors season has been up-and-down, but they have rediscovered their lost rhythm over the last two weeks. They went on a six-game winning streak, which got snapped by the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

The Warriors lost 120-114 on the road against a full-strength Nuggets team. Golden State was without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II, who were out with suspension and injury respectively.

Injuries for Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors

Here's a look at the injury reports for the Heat and Warriors ahead of tonight's marquee clash.

Miami Heat injury report for Dec. 28, 2023

The Heat injury report has six players listed, including multiple starters. Jimmy Butler (calf), Kyle Lowry (soreness) and Dunkle Robinson (ankle) are all questionable. Caleb Martin (ankle) and Josh Richardson (lower back) are doubtful, while Dru Smith (3rd degree ACL) is out. Players questionable and doubtful are likely game-time decisions for the Heat.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Dec. 28, 2023

The Warriors enter this game with a relatively better-looking injury report than their counterparts. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are the only players listed. Green is suspended, while Payton is out because of a right calf strain.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

The Heat's starting lineup and rotations depend on which players are cleared for tonight's game. If Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin are available, they will start alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson will come off the bench if available. Robinson could start if Butler or Lowry are out.

Here's a look at the Heat's starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards Kyle Lowry Josh Richardson RJ Hampton Shooting guards Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Jamal Cain Small forwards Jimmy Butler Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith Power forwards Caleb Martin Nikola Jovic Kevin Love Centers Bam Adebayo Orlando Robinson Thomas Bryant

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 28, 2023

Amid their losing streak and slump, the Warriors tweaked their starting lineup, benching Andrew Wiggins. Rookie Brandin Podziemski replaced Wiggins, alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga, who is filling in for the suspended Draymond Green.

The Warriors will likely roll out the same lineup. Here's a look at the Warriors' starting lineup and depth chart for tonight:

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Cory Joseph Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Small forwards Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Centers Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis Usman Garuba

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors key matchups

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are two of the most well-coached teams in the NBA. They are loyal to their systems, which has helped their success in the playoffs. The clash tonight will be a chess game between Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr, the two head coaches.

The result will depend on how they pit their key players against each other. Here's a look at three matchups that could be decisive:

Heat defense vs Steph Curry

The Heat won't mind switching heavily against the Warriors, who lack size in their starting lineup. Another coverage they could go with is to use the box and one on Steph, considering the streaky form of his teammates. The Heat could use Josh Richardson, Jimmy Butler, or Kyle Lowry to chase Steph.

Bench vs Bench

The Heat bench vs Warriors bench is another key matchup that could decide the fate of this contest. The Heat haven't shied away from relying on their depth, while the Warriors have often had to stick to the lineup that works.

Bam Adebayo vs Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis

Bam Adebayo is the best center in this game by a mile. Adebayo's defense is unparalleled, but his offense could do the trick for the Heat without Draymond Green. Adebayo's improved game in the post could be too much for Looney and rookie Jackson-Davis to handle. If the Warriors bigs can hold their own against the Heat All-Star, they will have the edge.