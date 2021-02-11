Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: 3 key matchups to watch out for | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat are on a 3-game winning streak as they arrive to face the Houston Rockets, who have lost their last three 2020-21 NBA season encounters. This is expected to be a close encounter with both sides yet to find their rhythm this season.

Benefitting from the return of Jimmy Butler alongside star center Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat have won 4 of their last six, and are aiming to reverse their staggered start.

Bringing in plenty of new faces to the side has benefitted the Houston Rockets so far this year, and they are enjoying the partnership that John Wall and Victor Oladipo have formed. The Rockets sit fourth in the league for defensive efficiency and will be looking to limit the Heat's All-Star offensive threats.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: 3 Key Matchups

The Miami Heat will be looking to continue their recovery after a poor start to the season that saw them suffer numerous injuries and sidelined players through COVID-19.

The Houston Rockets have battled their own array of injuries lately and will again be without Christian Wood, although Victor Oladipo is expected to return after being rested on Tuesday night.

Let us have a look at three key matchups that could decide the result of this game.

#3 Bam Adebayo vs DeMarcus Cousins

Among the Miami Heat's inconsistent start to the season and trouble with injuries, one player who has come out of it shining is their star center Bam Adebayo. After signing a new contract in the offseason, there was a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old's shoulders, but he has lived up to it so far.

Across their previous two matchups against the Knicks, Adebayo totaled 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Miami Heat. In his previous six, the center has also started to apply his defensive prowess, averaging 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals.

When it's all said and done @Bam1of1 always ends up with a good night



19 Pts / 13-16 FTs / 6 Rebs / 2 Asts / 2 Blks/ 2 Stls

Tasked with stopping the young big man will be the Houston Rockets back-up center DeMarcus Cousins. Brought in prior to the season's tip-off, Cousins has proved an effective role partner for Christian Wood.

The former 4-time All-Star has provided 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds off the bench, and his productivity has increased dramatically in Wood's absence.

Guarding Adebayo will be a tough task for 'Boogie' Cousins though, considering the lack of starting minutes he has seen for the Houston Rockets this year.

This matchup could prove decisive as the Miami Heat youngster continues to develop into one of the best big men in the league.

#2 Jimmy Butler vs P.J. Tucker

PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets in action against the Portland Trail Blazers

Jimmy Butler proved his excellence yet again on Tuesday night as he led the Miami Heat to a 4th-quarter comeback win over the Knicks. Since returning to the Heat's starting five, after being out due to health protocols, Butler has been making up for the lost time.

The Miami Heat have won 4 of their last 6 encounters with Butler back, and the forward has produced two double-doubles while averaging 23.6 points - 5 higher than his season average.

Butler is doing it all for the Heat and considering he earned an All-Star call-up last season, he can expect another one this year though may just miss out having only played 11 games.

.@JimmyButler (26 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST) stuffs the stat sheet in South Beach, leading to a Heat W!

Both Butler and his opponent in this matchup, PJ Tucker, are elite defensive talents. Butler is averaging 2 steals a night for the Miami Heat while Tucker is averaging 0.9.

Tucker has been a defensive stalwart for the Houston Rockets over the years and has often taken on the dirty work while the likes of James Harden receive the plaudits. The veteran forward has played the most games of any player in the league since the start of the 2012-13 season and has worked tirelessly to organize the Rockets defense.

Butler is one of the hardest opponents to guard at his position in the league, using his power and strength to drive to the basket while also being a prolific mid-range shooter. If the Houston Rockets are to arrest their current poor form, PJ Tucker will have to keep Butler out of the game as much as possible.

#1 Duncan Robinson vs Victor Oladipo

Shooting guard Victor Oladipo shoots for Houston Rockets

Duncan Robinson has played both at forward and guard for the Miami Heat this season. However, with Butler's return, Robinson has mostly been situated in the Heat's backcourt.

On the road against the Houston Rockets, the third-year guard will be tasked with stopping Victor Oladipo, who is finally playing at his All-Star level once more.

The Miami Heat may well see Oladipo in their jersey in the near future, with the shooting guard making it clear he would like to play down in Florida.

After spending three seasons in Indiana, Oladipo was moved to the Houston Rockets as part of the James Harden blockbuster deal but has shown elite professionalism considering it is not his preferred destination.

⭐️ 1 RT = 1 VOTE ⭐️



Victor Oladipo x #NBAAllStar

With his new side, Oladipo is averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals. He is certainly a player who, like Butler, can do it all for the Houston Rockets. They have enjoyed vastly improved defensive performances, in part thanks to Oladipo's ability on both ends of the court.

This matchup is probably the most heavily weighted in the Houston Rockets' favor as Duncan Robinson continues to find his form this season.

Robinson is shooting at a lower rate from the field and 3-point range compared with his breakout season last year and is turning the ball over more often. The Miami Heat will be hoping that Robinson can rekindle the form he found in the Orlando Bubble if he is to compete with Oladipo's recent performances.