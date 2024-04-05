Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets Injury Report for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Miami Heat visit the Houston Rockets on Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Heat winning the first 120-113.

The Miami Heat (42-34) hold the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference and second place in the Southwest Division. They are coming off a 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, with Joel Embiid returning to action for his second game. The defeat, in the first game of a back-to-back set, snapped their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (38-38), 11th in the West and third in the Southwest division, are coming off the first set of their back-to-back 133-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. That extended their losing skid to three games after their incredible 11-game winning streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets injury report

Miami Heat injury report for Apr. 5

The Miami Heat have listed three players on their injury report: Tyler Herro (foot) and Terry Rozier (knee) are game time decisions, while Josh Richardson (shoulder) remains sidelined.

Player Status Injury Tyler Herro GTD foot Josh Richardson Out shoulder Terry Rozier GTD knee

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, Tyler Herro sustained a knee injury. Attempting to navigate through tight defensive coverage while moving the ball up the court, Herro slipped, causing his left knee to hyperextend as he lost possession of the ball.

He immediately clutched his knee in pain and remained on the ground, visibly distressed. He was assisted off the court and did not return. Herro received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address his injury.

If the treatment is positive, it could benefit the Miami Heat as they prepare for the postseason

Houston Rockets injury report for Apr. 5

The Houston Rockets have listed four players on their injury report: Tari Eason (leg), Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams (knee) are out, while Amen Thompson (leg) is a game time decision.

Player Status Injury Amen Thompson GTD leg Alperen Sengun Out ankle. knee Tari Eason Out leg Steven Adams Out knee

What happened to Alperen Sengun?

Against the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 3, Alperen Sengun appeared to sustain injuries to his knee and ankle.

Jonathan Feigen, writing for the Houston Chronicle, observed that Sengun left the Golden 1 Center with the assistance of crutches. Fortunately, there was no immediate necessity for him to be taken to a hospital for severe or critical injuries.

At the time, reports from credible sources didn't dismiss the possibility of a potential comeback. As the competition intensifies in the play-in race, his return remains a viable option.