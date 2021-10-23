Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat opened their 2021-22 NBA season with a hammering of the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. They will now invade the Indiana Pacers’ home floor to add another W to their record.

Erik Spoelstra’s team could not have started on a much better note with a dominating performance against the undermanned Bucks. They will go into Gainbridge Fieldhouse oozing with confidence.

The Miami Heat displayed superb defense and hustle to go with their terrific shooting in their last game. If they can put in the same performance against the Indiana Pacers, they’re going to be tough to beat.

The Indiana Pacers have lost all of their games this season with a combined two-point differential. They suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Charlotte Hornets 123-122 and followed it up with a double-overtime heartbreaker against the Washington Wizards 135-134.

Such adversity early in the season should help this team grow, particularly with the impressive performances of their star big men Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and rookie Chris Duarte.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Three significant names are listed in the Miami Heat’s injury report. Victor Oladipo will continue to miss games as he rehabilitates the right knee injury he suffered last season.

Starting point guard Kyle Lowry is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Backup big man Dewayne Dedmon is also questionable with a sprain of his own.

If Lowry and Dedmon do not play, Spoelstra would have to dig deep into the Miami Heat bench to get the win.

Player: Status: Reason: Dedmon, Dewayne Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Lowry, Kyle Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Oladipo, Victor Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers will be shorthanded coming into the 2021-22 season. Caris LeVert has been ruled out with a minor stress fracture in his back. He has missed the preseason and is expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games.

T.J. Warren remains out indefinitely with a stress fracture in the navicular bone. His injury is a major loss to the Indiana Pacers’ playoff bid.

Player: Status: Reason: LeVert Caris Out Injury/Illness - Back; Stress Fracture Warren, T.J. Out Injury/Illness - Navicular; Stress Fracture

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, who was clinical in his shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks, should get the nod to start if Erik Spoelstra keeps Kyle Lowry sidelined. Resident shooter Duncan Robinson will resume his off-guard duties.

The small forward spot will be taken by All-Star Jimmy Butler, while the power forward position is PJ Tucker’s to own. Tucker did a remarkable job on the Bucks’ top players, particularly Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. He is expected to jostle with the Indiana Pacers’ huge frontline.

Bam Adebayo is the backbone of the Miami Heat's suffocating defense.

Bam Adebayo is the backbone of the Miami Heat’s suffocating defense. He’s the main reason why the Greek Freak never managed to get into a rhythm in their last game. The Adebayo-Turner matchup will be something to keep an eye on.

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner and Damontas Sabonis have put up big numbers in the Indiana Pacers first two games of the season

Rick Carlisle’s starting five is solid, smart and savvy. Malcolm Brogdon scored well for the Indiana Pacers in their two losses. If Lowry plays, it’ll be a physical battle of starting point guards.

Replacing Caris LeVert’s place in the lineup is rookie Chris Duarte, who has impressed the organization and fan base. He just seems to get on with his business and does what Carlisle asks him to do. He’s a very pleasant surprise for the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Holiday will take T.J. Warren’s small forward role. The frontline of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner has been dominant, despite the Indiana Pacers falling short of wins. Sabonis vs Tucker and Adebayo vs Turner will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Tyler Herro | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

