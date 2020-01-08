Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th January 2020

Jimmy Butler is questionable for tonight's fixture

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 8th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Last Game Results

Miami Heat (26-10): 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (5th January)

Indiana Pacers (23-14): 115-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (6th January)

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics

It was a shooting fest for the Miami Heat on Sunday as they shot 40.9 % from beyond the three-point line(18/44) and 52.2% from the field (47/90) against the Portland Trail Blazers. The team's All-Star, Jimmy Butler, was sidelined due to a back injury, but the team had unwavering determination. They beat the Blazers to make their win total to 26 for the season, seven in the last ten.

The Heat have great depth in the lineup as seven of their players registered double digits in the last game. Goran Dragic led the team in points with 29 on the night along with 13 assists. Alongside him, Bam Adebayo was another x-factor in the game as he contributed 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Overall, it was a great team effort by the Heat who were against the star lineup that had players like Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony.

The Heat will be looking to dominate the East further with a win against a strong Indiana Pacers' side tonight.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves

Bam Adebayo is giving the Miami Heat more flexibility than Hasan Whiteside last year. He provides a better offensive push with a great shooting arm inside the paint.

Adebayo is having a break-out season with 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He will be a critical asset tonight on both the ends of the floor.

Heats' Predicted Lineup

Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn

Indiana Pacers Preview

Denver Nuggets v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have lost the rhythm lately, dropping to sixth place in the East.

A much-needed win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday ended a two-game losing streak for the Pacers. T.J. Warren went off for 36 points and five rebounds on the night, while Domantas Sabonis pitched in 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Amid these excellent performances, Aaron Holiday had an off night with just three points on the night.

The Pacers need to pick up the pace now as we approach the latter half of the tournament.

Key Player - Aaron Holiday

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

The Last time these teams faced each other, Aaron Holiday dropped a team-high 17 points and nine assists. He had an off night against the Hornets on Monday, but we can expect him to bounce back tonight.

Pacers' Predicted Lineup

Aaron Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Domantus Sabonis

Heat vs Pacers Match Prediction

The two teams faced each other on 27th December this season, and the Heat beat the Pacers 113-112 in an exciting tussle. Jimmy Butler scored 20 points that night, leading the team.

With Butler still questionable for the game, the Pacers have an edge here. I am predicting an Indiana Pacers victory.

Where to Watch Heat vs Pacers?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass