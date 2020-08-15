Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - August 18th, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Wednesday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The ambitious Miami Heat will face the tenacious Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs 2020. Miami Heat finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the eastern conference while the Indiana Pacers finished as the fifth seed. Miami Heat are dark horse candidates to win the eastern conference and reach the NBA finals.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat has surprised NBA fans and rivals alike these season. They have emerged as a genuine contender from the eastern conference this season. Miami Heat have worked quite well as a team this year, with young centre Bam Adebayo in the contention for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Jimmy Butler has led young stars like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn really well. Credit should also go to coach Erik Spoelstra, who has done a fantastic job of improving the players.

Key Player- Jimmy Butler

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

It's safe to say that the NBA fraternity was shocked when Jimmy Butler chose to sign with Miami Heat last season. However, the decision has turned out to be a brilliant one as Butler has made a huge difference since coming in. He has averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game and is slated to feature in the All-NBA team.

Erik Spoelstra will be counting on him to take advantage of the Indiana Pacers perimeter defense and distribute the ball to Miami Heat's sharp shooters.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard

Indiana Pacers Preview

6-2 in the bubble and just getting started 💪#IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/oiJOmUrva7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 15, 2020

The Indiana Pacers recently played their eastern conference rivals Miami Heat in the NBA bubble and lost the game. We will get to see the rivalry between Jimmy Butler of Miami Heat and T.J. Warren of Indiana Pacers in this game and the series. The Indiana Pacers will be relying on Victor Oladipo and T.J. Warren for scoring and Malcolm Brogdon for playmaking.

Coach Nate McMillan will be looking to contain the eccentric Bam Adebayo and the group of sharp shooters the Miami Heat possess. A first game win will work wonders for the Indiana Pacers' confidence and will put the Miami Heat on the backfoot.

Key Player- TJ Warren

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Forward TJ Warren went off for 53 points in the game against Philadelphia 76ers while being guarded by NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ben Simmons. He has been lauded as the 'bubble MVP' after exhibiting exceptional form since the NBA restart. The Indiana Pacers will expect him to take care of the scoring against a strong Miami Heat defence. Warren is a talented forward who can score with a variety of shots.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Aaron Holiday, Victor Oladipo, TJ Warren, Justin Holiday, Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Match Prediction

The Pacers-Heat match-up has the making of a close and gritty seven game series. Both teams are very strong mentally and have a lot of tactical discipline. The Pacers and Heat both possess stars who can take over games in clutch moments. The Pacers are expected to give the Miami Heat a tough fight, but the latter will be the favourites going into this game.

Pacers vs Heat-Where to Watch

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Indiana. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on TNT. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

