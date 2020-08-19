Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - August 20th, 2020 | Game 2

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Thursday, August 20th, 2020, 1:00 PM ET (Thursday 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat will lock horns again on 20th August in game 2 of round one of NBA playoffs. The Miami Heat won the first fixture 113-101 courtesy of a Jimmy Butler masterclass. The Indiana Pacers were dealt a huge blow as Victor Oladipo was not able to continue after the first quarter. The Indiana Pacers will be looking to square things up in the second game of the series.

Miami Heat Preview

7️⃣ points to start the 2nd half for 🐉#MIAvsIND: 🔥 up 70-62 with 6:41 to play in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/HhbZ0iFUge — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 18, 2020

The Miami Heat put up an inspired performance against the Indiana Pacers in the first game. The defence was incredible as the Indiana Pacers found it difficult to score in the paint. It was a team effort as Butler led the scoring and Adebayo and Dragic finished with useful contributions.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra got his starting line-up right and will be mostly sticking to it for game 2 of the series. He will be hoping to see a repeat of game one's performance by the Miami Heat.

Key Player- Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game One

Jimmy Butler was excellent in game one against the Indiana Pacers as he finished with a stat line of 28 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists. He was a nuisance in the paint for the Indiana Pacers defence and drew multiple fouls from them.

Erik Spoelstra will be counting on him again in game 2 to take advantage of the Indiana Pacers perimeter defence and distribute the ball to Miami Heat's sharp- shooters

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers Preview

game-high 1️⃣9️⃣ points and counting for T.J. Warren ☔️ pic.twitter.com/YpXUH62msG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 18, 2020

After a disappointing loss in game one, the Indiana Pacers will be looking to bounce back against the Miami Heat and tie the series 1-1. It was a poor night for the Pacers offence as only Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren stood out in the scoring department. Rest of the Indiana Pacers team will have to pull their socks up if they want to progress to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Head coach Nate McMillan will have to adjust his starting lineup in the second game against Miami Heat as there is uncertainty over Victor Oladipo's return. He will be relying on T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon to get the win against Miami Heat.

Key Player- T.J. Warren

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game One

T.J. Warren was the stand out performer for the Indiana Pacers in game one. He scored 22 points on the night coupled with 8 rebounds. He will have to improve on the performance in order for the Indiana Pacers to win the second game.

He has been lauded as the 'bubble MVP' after exhibiting exceptional form since the NBA restart. The Indiana Pacers will expect him to take care of the scoring against a strong Miami Heat defence in game 2. Warren is a talented forward who can score with a variety of shots.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Edmond Sumner, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers- Match Prediction

After an easy outing for Miami Heat in game one, we can expect a tenacious display from the Indiana Pacers in game two. The Pacers have been dealt a huge blow with the Oladipo injury and they will be hoping that he makes a return for the game. It will be a close game but Miami Heat should clinch the tie as they have a better starting lineup.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Heat

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Indiana. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on TNT. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

