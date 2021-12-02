Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will face the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, December 3. Miami lost to Indiana in overtime last time out to spoil their spectacular opening win against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Erik Spoelstra’s team will come in short-handed yet again against the Indiana Pacers. The Miami Heat will continue to miss Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris. Without their two All-Stars and stalwarts on defense, Miami looked out of sorts in their loss to the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have lost their last two games by a combined five-point total. In the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, the Pacers had good chances of getting the win, but could not pull it off in the end.

Here's the play slowed down. #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte is clearly fouled by Atlanta's Kevin Huerter. Second straight week (literally seven days apart) Duarte has been robbed with a no-call that could've won Indiana the game.

Rick Carlisle will also be missing a few key cogs in the rematch against the Miami Heat. T.J. McConnell, who injured his wrist against the Hawks, could likely miss the game. Ditto with Justin Holiday, who entered health and safety protocols before the game versus Atlanta.

The Indiana Pacers are also still waiting for the return of T.J. Warren this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Friday, December 3rd; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, December 4th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat could be without two of their best players against the Indiana Pacers. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Miami Heat have come out flat in their back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers. They were down 63-43 to the Nuggets and 61-43 to the Cavaliers before half-time of each of those games, respectively. It’s quite significant, particularly with the spate of injuries limiting their offense.

The Miami Heat are 0-5 in games where they trail by double-digits heading into the third quarter. Tyler Herro returned after missing the game against the Nuggets but was only 9-of-23 from the field to finish with 21 points. Duncan Robinson probably played his worst game of the season, finishing 0-7 from the field, missing all six three-point attempts and failing to score a single point.

On the positive side, Role players Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have shown promise in the last few games. The Miami Heat will badly need their production against the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Expect head coach Erik Spoelstra to add more to Kyle Lowry’s plate with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler out. The former All-Star will be tasked with providing not just his defense but also his leadership without two of the Miami Heat’s best players.

Lowry was horrible in their loss to the Cavaliers and will be looking to bounce back after a poor performance. He had only seven points, four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes of action. The Miami Heat were outscored by 22 points when the former Raptor was on the floor.

Kyle Lowry, in a game without the Heat's two main guys, was 1 for 6 from the field in the first half, with 1 assist, and a minus-19.



They need more.

The 17-year veteran knows what it takes to win. Lowry will gladly take on the challenge of keeping the team afloat amid the injuries.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Dewayne Dedmon.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have lost some very winnable games in the last few days. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Indiana Pacers have tried to improve since head coach Rick Carlisle castigated the starters for their lack of effort in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. They are only 3-4 since that loss but have shown more focus and determination.

It can be argued that except for the hammering against the Milwaukee Bucks, their losses to the Lakers, Timberwolves and Hawks were all winnable games. They just couldn't make the most crucial plays of the game.

Even without Adebayo and Butler, the Miami Heat will be a severe test of the Indiana Pacers’ resilience and character. Indiana can’t afford to go easy against a crippled but dangerous Miami team.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

In the last three games, Domantas Sabonis has battled Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Clint Capela. The only one he could not outplay was the Greek Freak. Although Sabonis does not get much media attention, the Indiana Pacers have one of the best big men in the league on their roster.

The two-time All-Star is probably the Indiana Pacers’ best passer and most intelligent player. His off-the-ball movement created so many opportunities for his teammates to take advantage of, but they just could not. Sabonis also directed the plays even when it was Malcolm Brogdon who was playing point guard.

Domantas Sabonis is the first player in Pacers history with a 20 rebound triple-double.

Without Adebayo for the Miami Heat, Sabonis could have another big night for the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup.

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Chris Duarte | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

Heat vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have plenty to make up for without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They set the tone defensively for the Heat and provided a much-needed scoring punch.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers also have a few players out, but they don’t offer the same impact the way the All-Stars from Miami do.

Rick Carlisle’s team could squeeze past the Heat in a close game.

Where to watch the Heat vs Pacers game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Sun.

