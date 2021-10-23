Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will embark on their first road trip of the 2021-22 season this weekend as they are set to face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Miami Heat come into the game after a resounding win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Tyler Herro was a standout performer for the Heat, scoring 27 points off the bench while shooting four of eight from the perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have endured a difficult start to the season. They succumbed to their second defeat of the campaign against the Washington Wizards in an overtime thriller on Friday. Myles Turner showed up for the Pacers with a huge 40-point game despite them being unable to clinch victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, October 23rd, 7 PM ET (Sunday, October 24th, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry guarding Khris Middleton

The Miami Heat had a blistering start to the 2021-22 season. They blitzed the Milwaukee Bucks with a dominant defensive display, earning them a resounding 137-95 victory.

The Heat made a couple of huge acquisitions in the offseason to shore up their defense and compete against offensive behemoths like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Judging by the Miami Heat's performance in their season opener, the moves seem to be working. They were able to hold the Milwaukee Bucks to below 100 points while playing with superior defensive intensity.

The Bucks did not seem to have an answer for the Heat's stringent defense, with Giannis being held to a mere 15 points.

Tyler Hero was a standout performer for the Miami Heat with a hyper-efficient performance, scoring 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Key Player- Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo driving into the paint against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bam Adebayo's 23-minute performance showed that he was ready to take the next leap in his constant offensive evolution. He scored 20 points and grabbed 13 boards in a solid double-double against the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the Miami Heat to contend in a stacked Eastern Conference, they will need Adebayo to stay aggressive and have more efficient offensive games. This is especially true because Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are prone to having off nights where their shots are not falling.

Adebayo had the highest plus/minus in the game with +30, proving how dominant he can be against stronger opposition like the Bucks. He will have the ideal opportunity to build on his performance and take it up a notch against the Indiana Pacers.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers suffered a disappointing start to the season. They were defeated by the Washington Wizards in their second game of the campaign on Friday.

The Pacers were more efficient on the offensive end against the Wizards. They also had fewer turnovers compared to their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana was neck and neck with Washington for most of the game, apart from a below-average third quarter. However, they rallied back with a huge 27-17 fourth quarter to push the game into overtime.

Myles Turner turned up huge for his team with a massive 40-point performance, taking advantage of mismatches and hitting timely three-pointers to bail his team out. However, Indiana's defensive frailties turned out to be their undoing, with the likes of Raul Neto and Spencer Dinwiddie driving in at will.

Key Player - Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner with a thunderous dunk against the Denver Nuggets

Myles Turner put in a scintillating performance despite his team's loss against the Washington Wizards. He ended the night with 40 points and 10 boards to go along with three blocks and a steal.

The 25-year-old took advantage of mismatches and dominated in the paint. He shot an efficient five out of nine from the perimeter.

Turner will have a huge task on his hands against the Miami Heat. He will guard Bam Adebayo while keeping a rampant Heat offense at bay to give his team a chance of winning.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Chris Duarte, F - Torrey Craig, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Heat vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are expected to come out on top against an Indiana Pacers side that are coming off back-to-back defeats.

The Pacers' lack of interior defense when Turner is on the bench will work in the Heat's favor as it will give bench players like Dewayne Dedmon ample opportunities to feast on the paint.

The Miami Heat are likely to coast to yet another resounding victory.

Where to watch Heat vs Pacers

The Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game will be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports - Indiana.

