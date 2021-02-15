Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers have turned their fortunes around after a recent slump in form. They head into their NBA matchup against the Miami Heat off the back of a hat-trick of wins.

The LA Clippers played their last match without the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. However, they managed a comfortable victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after a double-double from Lou Williams, as he chipped in with 30 points and 10 assists.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are currently 9th in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15 record and have managed to gain some momentum after a difficult last few weeks. They have won four of their last 5 NBA matches and are coming off a difficult loss against Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz.

Both teams have been unfortunate with injuries. The Miami Heat have multiple players missing while the LA Clippers will be sweating over the fitness of their star duo in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Paul George is missing for the LA Clippers

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates

Miami heat

The Miami Heat have fought hard over recent weeks despite missing a number of key players to injuries. They come up against a strong LA Clippers side who are tipped to contend for the NBA title this time around. Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard are long-term absentees while the likes of Chris Silva and Goran Dragic have been ruled out of their match against the LA Clippers.

📊 Final Box



➡️ Nunn 23 Pts, 3 Rebs, 1 Blk & 3 Stls

➡️ Butler 15 Pts, 8 Rebs, 5 Asts & 3 Stls

➡️ Strus 15 Pts

➡️ Bam 14 Pts, 10 Rebs, 6 Asts & 2 Stls

➡️ Herro 12 Pts, 3 Rebs & 6 Asts pic.twitter.com/wlFZOBHqML — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2021

They will in particular miss the former, and will be hoping that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo can continue their recent impressive form and take the fight to an LA Clippers side who will be missing Paul George for a few more games to come.

LA Clippers

Paul George has been ruled out, but the LA Clippers will be happy to have Kawhi Leonard return to the lineup after he sat out their last match. Patrick Beverley’s return from injury has been a huge boost to the Clippers’ roster, and they now appear to have the depth to be serious title contenders.

📊 23 PTS / 4 3PM / 6 REB / 2 BLK@MookMorris2 stepped up and scored a season-high. pic.twitter.com/uf1S7pvHlH — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 15, 2021

Lou Williams’ constant scoring form has been a huge boost to the side, as he is expected to continue in the absence of Paul George. The LA Clippers have a dearth of offensive options and will go into the matchup as firm favorites.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Considering the extent of injuries that the Miami Heat are dealing with, they will be hoping that the likes of Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo can continue their recent form and provide support to Jimmy Butler, who has been a force on both ends of the court for the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler and BAm Adebayo of the Miami Heat

Kelly Olynyk should be paired with Jimmy Butler while Bam Adebayo continues from his usual Center position. The loss of Goran Dragic to injury means that the Miami Heat have a huge task at hand, as their offense has been their weakness in the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been listed as doubtful for the LA Clippers, although he is expected to feature in the starting 5. Lou Williams should slot in at the guard position alongside Patrick Beverley, whose energy has been a huge boost for the LA Clippers.

Serge Ibaka will take up the Center spot again while Marcus Morris Sr. is expected to chip in with crucial buckets from the bench. The LA Clippers have in Lou Williams a prolific scorer who can come in and do the job, and their injuries mean that he will be required to play in the starting 5 again.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn G Duncan Robinson F Jimmy Butler F Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Pat Beverley G Reggie Jackson F Kawhi Leonard F Nicolas Batum C Serge Ibaka