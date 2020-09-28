Miami Heat vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - September 30th, 2020 | NBA Finals Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers - NBA Finals Game 1

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 30th, 9 PM ET (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

It's a case of David and Goliath in the 2020 NBA Finals. Although Miami Heat are no pushovers, the LA Lakers are the clear favorites. Interestingly enough, both teams have had the same 12-3 record in the playoffs this year and that goes on to show that anyone could go on to win the NBA Championship this time.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Udonis Haslem is the only name from that roster still on the current team. However, Erik Spoelstra has a good mix of youth and veterans at his disposal to ensure that the occasion doesn't get to the players.

we been underdogs our entire life, everybody up here got a chip on their shoulder. - @Bam1of1 pic.twitter.com/5AyYX6HN7x — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) September 28, 2020

Jimmy Butler's work ethic will play a crucial role while Andre Iguodala's championship pedigree and his experience at this stage would be vital in preparing the team mentally. But it's the perimeter shooters who could truly give the Miami Heat an advantage against the LA Lakers.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

As he showed in Game 6 against Boston, Bam Adebayo can single-handedly take over proceedings when in full flow. Interestingly, Adebayo led the Miami Heat in points, rebounds, and assists during the Eastern Conference Finals which makes it clear that he's the complete package. Most importantly, he will have the task of containing Anthony Davis during the length of the NBA Finals.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

LA Lakers Preview

Making the NBA Finals after a decade, the LA Lakers are hungrier than ever for their 17th world title. On the back of an astute crew that prides itself on both defense and offense, the Purple and Gold would be confident of going all the way.

One more series.

Four more wins.



Job's not finished. pic.twitter.com/quTeGWuPKl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2020

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be looking to make the Miami Heat defenders pay but their supporting cast isn't too far behind. Rajon Rondo is in his usual playoffs overdrive mode while Alex Caruso continues to make clutch plays. Dwight Howard also gave a good account of himself against Denver and would be looking to carry that form into his second NBA Finals appearance.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

In the 17th year of his NBA career, LeBron James has managed to average a near triple-double in the postseason. Anthony Davis may have pushed the LA Lakers over the edge, but LeBron is the heart and soul of the Purple and Gold. In front of him are the Miami Heat, the same team with whom he won his first title and unlike his last two trips to the NBA Finals, he would love to make this one count.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

Heat vs Lakers Prediction

LeBron James is generally playing with a chip on his shoulder against former teams so the feel out factor will certainly be out of the window in Game 1 of the NBA Finals for LA Lakers. This will be the toughest challenge for the Miami Heat this postseason as well since they'll be up against the team with arguably the best perimeter defense and interior offense this season. Expect the LA Lakers to dominate the Miami Heat to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Where to watch Heat vs Lakers?

National coverage of the NBA Finals will be available on ABC. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via NBA League Pass.

