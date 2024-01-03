On Wednesday, the LA Lakers begin their New Year with a five-game home stand, starting with a game against their 2020 NBA Finals opponents, the Miami Heat. The Lakers are 17-17, 10th in the West, while the Heat are 19-14, fourth in the East.

The Lakers enter this game behind a 3-8 run since their NBA In-Season Tournament win. The Heat have won four of their last six but lost two games in a row ahead of Wednesday's showdown. Both teams have struggled with injuries this season.

However, the Heat seems to have adjusted better than the Lakers. Moreover, the Heat has had injuries to their stars, while the Lakers have missed their role players more.

Regardless of the form and injuries, it's expected to be a close contest between the two experienced teams. The Lakers will back on their homecourt advantage, while the Heat will play with extra intensity in the bid to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Injuries for Miami Heat vs LA Lakers

Here's a look at the injuries for both teams ahead of the enticing clash televised nationally on Wednesday night.

Miami Heat injuries for Jan. 3, 2024

The Heat have five players joining Dru Smith (knee surgery) on the injury report for tonight. Jimmy Butler (foot) will miss his second straight game, while Haywood Highsmith is out because of concussion protocol. Josh Richardson is questionable with a back injury, while Caleb Martin (ankle) is doubtful.

LA Lakers injuries for Jan. 3, 2024

The Lakers also have six players on their injury report. Former Heat player Gabe Vincent is out for the next few weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Joining him on the sidelines is Rui Hachimura (calf).

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (ankle) and Cam Reddish (groin) are probable, LeBron James (non-Covid illness) is questionable and D'Angelo Russell (tailbone) is doubtful.

Miami Heat vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2024

The Heat will likely roll out the same starting lineup from their last game. Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro started as the two guards, with Jamal Cain and Jaime Jaquez Jr. joining Bam Adebayo on the frontcourt.

If Caleb Martin is upgraded to available before the game, he could replace Cain in the lineup. Here's the Heat's starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards Kyle Lowry Josh Richardson RJ Hampton Shooting guards Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Small forwards Caleb Martin Jamal Cain Power forwards Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kevin Love Nikola Jovic Centers Bam Adebayo Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2024

The Lakers will likely return to their new starting lineup that couldn't start together because of Cam Reddish's absence. LeBron James will run point alongside Cam Reddish in the backcourt, while Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt will join Anthony Davis on the frontcourt.

Here's the Lakers' depth chart for Wednesday night's game:

Point guards LeBron James D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Cam Reddish Austin Reaves D'Moi Hodge Small forwards Taurean Prince Max Christie Power forwards Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Wood Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Miami Heat vs LA Lakers key matchups

The Heat vs. Lakers game will be determined by several player and strategy matchups. Both teams are well-equipped with length and size, likely making this a physical contest. The first battle to look forward to is the Lakers' offense vs. the Heat's defense.

The Lakers offense has struggled massively, especially with the new unit. Teams can easily cramp the paint because Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt not being shooting threats. However, if Reddish can knock down a few early ones, the Heat will be forced to change their coverage, opening up driving lanes for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Another matchup to look forward to is between Davis and Bam Adebayo. The two defensive-minded bigs can be equally good offensively. The winner of their duel will heavily impact the grand scheme of things.