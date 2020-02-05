Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th February 2020

Doc Rivers will be hoping for a win against the Miami Heat

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 5th February 2020, 10 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game result

Miami Heat (34-15): 137-106 win against Philadelphia 76ers (3rd Feb, Monday)

LA Clippers (35-15): 108-105 win against San Antonio Spurs (3rd Feb, Monday)

Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat will be looking for revenge after losing to the Clippers two weeks ago. Having lost only one home game before that loss, it’s added impetus for the Miami team to hit back despite having only a 12-12 away record this season. Bam Adebayo gave the Clippers a hard night last time around and he’ll be once again looking forward to matching up the Los Angeles based side.

Key player – Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat will be once again looking to Jimmy Butler to lead the way

The five-time All-Star set a new season-high in their last game against the 76ers after dropping 38 points. Currently, he is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this campaign while shooting at a mere 45.3% from the field. Leading a bunch of young, talented players, Butler has done well to lead the franchise to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Heat Predicted lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo

Advertisement

LA Clippers preview

Best team on paper, the LA Clippers have had a good season so far. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard missing a chunk of the games, they still have managed to get to the second spot in the Western Conference and remain only 3.5 games behind cross-town rivals, the LA Lakers. Dull defensive stretches for them this season has been a problem and the Miami Heat are more than capable of exploiting that.

Key player – Kawhi Leonard

The reigning Finals MVP will be hoping for another championship with the LA Clippers

The reigning Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard has had a terrific start to the season. Leonard had a streak of nine games where he scored 30 or more points. His defense is arguably the best in the league and when you combine that with his offensive prowess you get an unstoppable player. He is averaging 27.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season while shooting from 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Clippers predicted lineup:

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Ivica Zubac

Heat vs Clippers match predictions

While the Miami Heat is the better team right now, the Clippers with a fully fit roster is a team that’s hard to beat. It should be an enticing contest between two teams that are heavy on defense but expect the Clippers to edge this one with their home advantage.

Where to watch Heat vs Clippers game

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.