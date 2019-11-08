Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th November 2019

Lakers vs Heat

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, 8th November 2019 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (6-1): 118-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls (5th November, Tuesday)

Miami Heat (6-2): 128-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns (7th November, Thursday)

Miami Heat Preview

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra couldn't have hoped for a better start to the 2019-20 NBA campaign. The Miami Heat have won six of their eight matchups so far, including statement victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, Houstons Rockets and the surging Phoenix Suns.

They are averaging over 115 points per game on close to 50% shooting from the field as a unit. Their early season fireworks have propelled them to the second spot (tied with the Milwaukee Bucks) in the Eastern Conference standings and they will look to continue their fine run of form when they travel to Los Angeles.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Butler is averaging a career-high 3.8 steals per game this season.

After a dicey offseason, Jimmy Butler has a chip on his shoulder and his performances on the court have adequately reflected his determination to succeed in Miami.

One of seven Heat players averaging double digits in scoring, Butler has been the difference-maker for this mix of talent in Miami. He dropped 34 points in their most recent win and is averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 boards and 6 dimes per game this season.

Heat predicted lineup

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

After dropping their season opener to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers have won six straight to move to the top of the Western Conference standings. Collectively, the Lakers are shooting close to 45% from the field and clocking 5.8 blocks on the defensive end as well.

Fueled by Dwight Howard's resurgence, the Lakers are looking strong on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron has posted triple-doubles in each of the past three games.

LeBron James is officially back. The King leads the league in assists and is also averaging 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Dishing out an average of 11.1 assists per game, LeBron has taken over the role of an elite point guard for the Lakers.

He has made sure he has gotten everyone around him involved in games while also taking charge when the opportunities have presented themselves.

Lakers predicted lineup

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Heat vs Lakers Match Prediction

Miami Heat's offense is flowing smoothly, but the LeBron-led Lakers look unbeatable at home at the moment. Although the visitors will fancy their chances of springing an upset, the Lakers are firm favourites heading into this clash and should be able to secure another victory at home.

Where to Watch Heat vs Lakers?

The game will be broadcast nationwide on NBA TV from 10:30 PM (ET). There will be local coverage of the game on Spectrum Sportsnet and FOX Sports Sun as well. You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.