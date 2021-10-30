Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting NBA 2021-22 matchup at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.

The Heat have begun the season in red-hot form, winning four of the five games they've played thus far. Entering Saturday's game, they are on a three-game winning run.

Miami once again made a statement with their stifling defense. They held a Charlotte Hornets team that has averaged 117.5 points this season, the best in the league, to below 100 to earn a well-deserved victory.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



🔥 Butler: 32 pts, 10 rebs & 5 asts

🔥 Adebayo: 26 pts & 19 rebs

🔥 Herro: 26 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts

🔥 Butler: 32 pts, 10 rebs & 5 asts

🔥 Adebayo: 26 pts & 19 rebs

🔥 Herro: 26 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts

🔥 Robinson: 10 pts & 3 rebs #HEATWin final score - Miami 114, Charlotte 99

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have won three of the five games they have played so far. They have proved themselves to be one of the grittiest sides, who refuse to back down against any team.

The Grizzlies come into the game after winning a nail-biter against the Golden State Warriors. Memphis were brilliant at the defensive end. They held Stephen Curry, who scored 36 points in three quarters, to a scoreless fourth quarter and overtime to seal the win.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



It marked the Grizzlies' largest come-from-behind road win since a 24-point comeback victory on Jan. 6, 2017, against the Warriors at ORACLE Arena. The @memgrizz fought back from a 19-point deficit to defeat Golden State 104-101 in OT last night at Chase Center.It marked the Grizzlies' largest come-from-behind road win since a 24-point comeback victory on Jan. 6, 2017, against the Warriors at ORACLE Arena. The @memgrizz fought back from a 19-point deficit to defeat Golden State 104-101 in OT last night at Chase Center.It marked the Grizzlies' largest come-from-behind road win since a 24-point comeback victory on Jan. 6, 2017, against the Warriors at ORACLE Arena. https://t.co/Y6huk4iiDg

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will yet again be without guard Victor Oladipo, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Victor Oladipo Out Knee Injury

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without guard Dillon Brooks, who is recovering from a broken left-hand injury he suffered during the offseason. Forward Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable due to soreness in his right calf.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Broken Left Hand Fracture Kyle Anderson Questionable Right Calf Soreness

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup. Kyle Lowry should start in the backcourt with Duncan Robinson, while Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo could make up the rest of the Heat's lineup.

Early Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tyler Herro is once again expected to start off the bench for the Heat, along with the likes of Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon.

Memphis Grizzlies

A jubilant Ja Morant after emerging victorious against the Golden State Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to retain the same team that emerged victorious against the Golden State Warriors. Emerging star Ja Morant is expected to star in the backcourt with De'Anthony Melton, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will likely complete the rest of the lineup.

The Memphis Grizzlies will hope that Kyle Anderson, who is a key cog in their rotation, is fit to play. If not, they will have to rely on the likes of Tyus Jones and Xavier Tillman Sr. to have the necessary punch off the bench.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Banes | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

