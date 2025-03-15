Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

The Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. Miami is ninth in the East with a 29-37 record, while Memphis is fourth in the West with a 42-25 record.

The two teams have played each other 55 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 30-25 lead. This will be their first of two games this season. They last played on Jan. 24, 2024, when the Grizzlies won 105-96 behind Vince Williams Jr.’s 25 points. Miami was led by Tyler Herro’s 18 points.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 15, at FedExForum. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNSE-MEM/WMC-TV and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (+250) vs. Grizzlies (-310)

Spread: Heat (+7.5) vs. Grizzlies (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o227.5) vs. Grizzlies -110 (u227.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Heat are on a six-game losing streak and have won just three of their past 10 games. They will also play the second leg of a back-to-back after suffering a 103-91 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Andrew Wiggins led the team with 23 points, while Tyler Herro had 19 points.

Miami seems locked for a play-in spot but its current form doesn’t inspire many on how long it can last in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies also played Friday and suffered a 133-124 loss to the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Ja Morant had a great game with 44 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. However, he found very little help from the rest of the team.

No other player scored more than 13 points. Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 13 points each, while Desmond Bane had 12 points. Memphis has split its past 10 games and should worry about its form as it wouldn’t want to slip out of the top four in the standings.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross that mark and so do we. Bet on the over.

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 25.5. He is coming off of a great game and should find success against the Heat as well. Bet on the over.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Grizzlies to win comfortably at home. They are the far better team between the two and should be able to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 227.5 points.

