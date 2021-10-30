Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat start a two-game road schedule with a visit to the FedEx Forum for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA’s best in rebounding and defensive ratings continues to pummel opponents into submission with the Charlotte Hornets the latest to succumb. The Miami Heat will square off against another team that has been playing well, particularly on offense, and hopefully add them to their list of victims.

Ja Morant is at the forefront of an exciting Memphis Grizzlies team that just beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in an overtime thriller. It’ll be a classic match of offense vs defense when the Miami Heat invades the Grizzlies’ home turf.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, October 30th; 8:00 PM ET ( Sunday, October 31st; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Miami Heat Preview

There is just something so visceral in the way the Miami Heat are dismantling opponents this season. Just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden. There is a very 90s feel to how Erik Spoelstra’s bunch of snarling defensive aces are going after rival teams. The new rules regarding non-fouls on unnatural shooting motions are just helping them enforce their will on defense.

The Miami Heat’s grit and spunk on defense are also showing on offense. They battle for loose balls, including 50-50 balls off the glass. They lived in the paint against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have ripped off a ton of points based on their rebounding alone.

James Alexander👨🏾‍💻 @ScriptsByJames The Miami Heat defense in 1 tweet:



PJ Tucker has guarded KD/Harden/Middleton/Sabonis/Brogdon and has held them to a combined 2/17 shooting w/8 turnovers.



Bam’s guarded Giannis/KD/Harden/Brogdon/Suggs/Turner and held them to 4/23 shooting w/4 turnovers.



Best in the league. The Miami Heat defense in 1 tweet: PJ Tucker has guarded KD/Harden/Middleton/Sabonis/Brogdon and has held them to a combined 2/17 shooting w/8 turnovers. Bam’s guarded Giannis/KD/Harden/Brogdon/Suggs/Turner and held them to 4/23 shooting w/4 turnovers.Best in the league. https://t.co/E7uDuU3iuG

Miami’s style of play is somewhat immune to home-court advantages. Even if their shots won’t fall, they’ll be in the thick of the fight because of a physical and unforgiving defense that is very opportunistic. They will be an acid test for a young and explosive Memphis Grizzlies team.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler is the unquestioned leader of the Miami Heat. It’s his identity that pervades the team. However, Bam Adebayo has been killing it on offense and defense. Adebayo has evolved to the point where he is a terror on both ends of the floor. He also has a knack for scoring points or coming away with a defensive gem in the most crucial moments of the game.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT a quick summary of Bam's performance tonight: a quick summary of Bam's performance tonight: https://t.co/eOXg9Pqiub

Bam Adebayo is averaging a career-high in points with 19.3 PPG and 12.8 rebounds. He is the lynchpin of a suffocating defense and should still improve as the season progresses. The mild-mannered one-time All-Star is just a terror now for the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies' offense will be in a dogfight against the Miami Heat's pressure-packed defense

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a solid 3-2 start, which was highlighted by that impressive overtime win against the Golden State Warriors in their last game. Taylor Jenkins' team has already made it to the playoffs season, so it’s not very surprising that the Grizzlies are doing well. It's Ja Morant's dazzling display out of the gates has captured national attention.

Previously, there have only been three All-Stars to represent the Memphis Grizzlies. Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph were the only ones to play in the annual mid-year game as a member of the Grizz. It’s still too early, but Ja Morant is looking like the best point guard in the NBA right now.

Morant’s fearlessness isn’t just an individual scoring-fest. His game has elevated the game of his teammates, which is the true measure of a leader in a team.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also getting solid contributions from Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr and Desmond Bane. They’ll need all the scoring they can muster against the unforgiving menace that’s coming to town.

Key Player - Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies will only go as far as Ja Morant can take them. Many have already labeled him as a “generational talent” after the gigantic leap he has displayed this year. In five games, he has increased his scoring output by more than 10 points. He is averaging 30.4 PPG, which is a far cry from his 19.1 PPG last season. His assists, steals and blocks are also career-best.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Ja Morant through 5 games:



30 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST

17 PTS - 9 REB - 10 AST

40 PTS - 3 REB - 10 AST

28 PTS - 2 REB - 8 AST

37 PTS - 6 REB - 6 AST Ja Morant through 5 games: 30 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST17 PTS - 9 REB - 10 AST 40 PTS - 3 REB - 10 AST 28 PTS - 2 REB - 8 AST37 PTS - 6 REB - 6 AST https://t.co/6mLgUoVJia

More impressively, Ja Morant has blown away his true shooting percentage out of the water. From 55.6% last season to 64.9% this campaign, which is a spectacular leap by any means.

While other superstars are complaining of the new rules, which have caused a drastic drop in their free throw attempts, the sophomore guard is thriving with it. He is going to the free-throw line with a career-high 6.4 attempts, making 84.4% of them.

It’ll be interesting to see if Morant can still put up the same kind of numbers against the relentless defense of the Miami Heat.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - De’Anthony Melton | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Heat vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are well-rested and are riding on the confidence-boosting trumping of Steph Curry and the Golden Warriors. They also show chemistry and depth on offense.

However, they will be facing a Miami Heat team that has already taken the sting out of some very potent attacks in their last few games. Ironically enough, the Heat team that they will be taking on is more like a replica of the old Grit and Grind Memphis Grizzlies team featuring Tony Allen and Zach Randolph.

The Miami Heat’s physical play and pressure, particularly on defense, could be too much for the Memphis Grizzlies. In this version of offense vs defense, defense is likely to win. Miami could add Memphis to its number of conquests in a slambang encounter.

Where to watch the Heat vs Grizzlies game?

The Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Memphis will air the match live locally. The matchup between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies will be live-streamed on NBA League Pass. Colorful live commentary of the game can be heard through the radio on WMFS and WAX/WAQI.

